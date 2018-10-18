Hortonworks Named a Strong Performer in Cloud Data Warehouse Report by Independent Research Firm

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hortonworks, Inc.® (NASDAQ: HDP), a leading provider of global data management solutions, today announced that it was among the select companies that Forrester Research, Inc. invited to participate in its Q4 2018 report titled The Forrester Wave™: Cloud Data Warehouse, Q4 2018. In this evaluation, Hortonworks was cited as a Strong Performer. According to Forrester, "the Strong Performers have turned up the heat as high as it will go on the incumbent Leaders and are ramping up to offer more simplified and lower-cost options."

Hortonworks Data Platform and Hortonworks DataPlane were evaluated for the report and received scores of five out of five in Multi-Cloud Support, Ability to Execute, Data Ingestion/Streaming, Concurrency, Elastic Scale and Use Cases subcategories.

The report can be downloaded on the Hortonworks website here: https://hortonworks.com/info/forrester-wave-cloud-data-warehouse/

"Hortonworks offers a set of open source software that helps organizations support various new and emerging business use cases such as IoT, customer 360, advanced analytics, and real- time insights," the Forrester report noted. "The vendor provides a cost-effective, nimble, and scalable architecture to implement data warehouses, whether on-premises, multicloud, or hybrid cloud. Customers like its flexible open source platform, multicloud support, data ingestion capabilities, performance and scale, and broad ecosystem of partners and tooling...Hortonworks' roadmap will likely expand its DataPlane platform to support more integrated administration and access across hybrid cloud and multicloud environments."

"Enterprises are rapidly adopting hybrid and multi-cloud architectures for faster analytics and insights, better economics and increased focus on business transformation over complex technical details," said Scott Gnau, chief technology officer at Hortonworks. "We offer companies a viable cloud data warehouse for next-generation analytics and insights for wherever is best for them, whether it's in cloud, on-premises or hybrid environments. We are thrilled to be named a Strong Performer in this Forrester Wave."

Hortonworks offers a hybrid cloud architecture that allows customers to govern, secure and manage data of any kind, at any scale, for any workload – in the cloud or on premises –throughout its entire lifecycle. The global data platform extends from the edge to the enterprise, capturing and analyzing streaming data and bringing it to rest. Hybrid by design, Hortonworks platforms deliver data lineage, provenance tracking, management, governance and security that extends across workloads and applications to deliver the analytics and data science that enterprise customers require.

Hortonworks has invested to allow companies take more efficient advantage of hybrid and multi-cloud deployments. Along those lines, Hortonworks:

Created the Open Hybrid Architecture Initiative with Red Hat and IBM to build a cloud-native containerized enterprise deployment model, enabling big data workloads to run in a hybrid manner across on-premises, multi-cloud and edge architectures.

Joined the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, exemplifying increased commitment to cloud-native solutions for big data and bringing together the innovations from the Apache Hadoop and cloud-native communities.

Expanded partnerships with Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure to give enterprise customers greater agility and flexibility when moving big data workloads to the cloud, and to deliver next-generation big data analytics for hybrid cloud deployments.

Continued its development of Hortonworks DataPlane, a common data fabric and portfolio of data applications that enable businesses to discover, manage, govern and optimize their data across hybrid environments.

Hortonworks is a leading provider of enterprise-grade, global data management platforms, services and solutions that deliver actionable intelligence from any type of data for over half of the Fortune 100. Hortonworks is committed to driving innovation in open source communities, providing unique value to enterprise customers. Along with its partners, Hortonworks provides technology, expertise and support so that enterprise customers can adopt a modern data architecture. For more information, visit www.hortonworks.com.

