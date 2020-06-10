Hoshizaki Teams with Easy Ice to Offer Top Quality Ice Machines with All-Inclusive Service

PHOENIX, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The world leader in ice machine design and manufacturing, Hoshizaki , joins Easy Ice , the only national provider in the full-service ice machine subscription industry, to offer an ice machine subscription program available exclusively through Hoshizaki's dealer network. This all-inclusive subscription program allows dealers to gain access to a rapidly growing segment of the ice machine industry while offering a broader range of services to their customer base.

"Ice Makers by The Month is the most innovative and comprehensive ice machine solution in the marketplace," says Hoshizaki America's Sr. VP of Sales & Marketing, Chris Karsseins. "It is designed to meet the needs of the food service industry that now, more than ever, must plan more carefully how to best use capital. Easy Ice's singular focus on providing businesses with a reliable, high quality supply of ice is a perfect match with Hoshizaki's unrivaled dependability and durability. Full-service ice machine subscriptions are the fastest growing segment for ice machine sales and we are confident our customers, along with our equipment and service dealers, will benefit from this partnership with Easy Ice."

Ice Makers by the Month is an all-inclusive program featuring a new Hoshizaki ice maker combined with preventive maintenance, repairs, cleaning and sanitizing, all for one affordable monthly fee. There are no long-term commitments and no credit checks to become eligible for the service. An Ice Makers by the Month subscription is effectively a lifetime guarantee on the Hoshizaki equipment performance, even covering the cost of ice supply should the machine break down.

"Hoshizaki's commitment to this program gives equipment dealers an innovative way to sell more ice machines," says Easy Ice CEO Mark Hangen, "and perhaps most importantly, enables service dealers to continue providing their customers with an outstanding service experience. We share Hoshizaki's passion for delivering a superior ice machine solution to businesses across the country and are excited to deliver the Ice Makers by The Month program through Hoshizaki's outstanding network of equipment and service dealers."

For more information about Ice Makers by the Month and services offered, please visit icemakersbythemonth.com or call the hotline at (855)-553-7708.

About Hoshizaki

HOSHIZAKI is the world leader in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of a wide range of products for the foodservice industry including ice machines, refrigerators, freezers, prep tables, display cases and dispensers. Proud to offer the widest variety of ice machine types, sizes and accessories, Hoshizaki products easily meet any customer demand. With corporate headquarters in Peachtree City, Georgia, Hoshizaki America, Inc.'s continuous innovation and commitment to the highest standards ensures that our customers have exceptional quality products. Hoshizaki has earned ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year multiple years in a row for superior energy efficiency achievements. For information on all Hoshizaki foodservice equipment visit www.hoshizakiamerica.com .

About Easy Ice

Easy Ice, co-headquartered in Phoenix, AZ and Marquette, MI, is the national leader in the full-service ice machine subscription industry with warehouse and distribution facilities in Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City and Orlando. Since its founding in 2009, the Company has rapidly grown its ice machines under management to 25,000 units across 47 states. Easy Ice's commercial ice machine subscription programs include installation, cleaning, preventive maintenance, repairs, backup ice, and peak demand ice. The Company operates under three brands: Ice Masters in Kansas and Missouri; Automatic Icemakers in Chicago; and Easy Ice in all other cities and states. For more information, please visit www.easyice.com.

