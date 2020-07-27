Hosiery (Women & Men) Market to Reach $59 Billion by 2027, Despite the COVID-19 Pandemic

DUBLIN, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hosiery (Women and Men) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to this 19th edition of the report. The 343-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market to Reach US$59 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Hosiery (Women and Men) estimated at US$49.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$59 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% over the period 2020-2027.



Socks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.6% CAGR to reach US$40.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sheer Hosiery & Tights segment is readjusted to a revised 2.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.7% share of the global Hosiery (Women and Men) market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Hosiery (Women and Men) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$11.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% through 2027.



Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.5% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$11.7 Billion by the year 2027.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others

Donna Karan International

Gildan Activewear Inc.

Hanesbrands, Inc.

Iconix Brand Group, Inc.

Kayser-Roth Corporation

L Brands

Sculptz, Inc.

Trer Innovation s. r.l.

Wolford AG

Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Emerging Nations Dominate Supply Side of the Market

EU and the US: Largest Sock Importers Globally

Global Outlook

Analysis by Volume

Analysis by Value

Global Competitor Market Shares

Hosiery (Women and Men) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Hosiery Innovations and Advancements Drive Growth

Manufacturers Experiment with Performance Yarns for Improved Products

Hosiery as a Luxury Apparel Accessory, Bodes Well for Market Expansion

Hosiery for Older and Plus-size Consumers Offers Significant Growth Potential

Industry Witnesses a Resurgence in Sheer Hosiery

Pantyhose Witnesses a Revival

High Performance Socks Market Witness Increasing Participation

Consumers Warm up to Eccentric Sock Designs & Patterns

Smart Socks - An Emerging Category

Athletic Socks Witness Strong Growth

Skinners - A Portable Alternative to Socks and Shoes

Over-the-Knee Socks Create a Stir

Support Hosiery Blends with Fashion Hosiery

Tights Gain Support in the Men's Domain

Compression Tights - Latest Men's Fashion, Fitness Trend

Athleisure Hosiery: The Perfect Blend of Athletics and Leisure

'Tights under Shorts' in Vogue

Fishnet Stockings to Stay for Long

Bridal Hosiery: A Niche Segment

Maternity Hosiery Offers Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Lack of Sizing Standards for Hosiery: A Cause for Concern

Online Marketing & Sales Increase Market Competition

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Women: The Largest Consumer Base for Hosiery

Teen Population: A Lucrative Demographic Segment

Manufacturers Focus on Millennials to Support Sales

Rising Global Population Propels Demand for Clothing and Hosiery

Burgeoning Middle Class Population Promote Market Growth

Rising Standards of Living Fuel Market Growth in Developing Countries

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



