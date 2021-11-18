Hospice Market Size to grow by USD 78.81 bn from 2020 to 2025 | Increasing Geriatric Population to Boost Growth | Technavio

The hospice market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The hospice market report covers the following areas:

Hospice Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Service

Medical Supply Services



Physician Services



Other Services

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

To learn about the contribution of each segment of the market, Download a Free Sample

Hospice Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The increasing geriatric population, growing gross national income, and increasing need for chronic healthcare will offer immense growth opportunities. However, high cost of healthcare, safety concerns of the patients, and lack of skilled professionals in emerging countries will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Hospice Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the hospice market, including AccentCare Inc., Amedisys Inc., COVENANT HEALTH AND COMMUNITY SERVICES INC., Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care, Dierksen Hospice, LHC GROUP INC., National Association for Home Care and Hospice, ProMedica Health Systems Inc., and PruittHealth Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the hospice market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Hospice Market 2021-2025: Regional Analysis

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market as well as competitive intelligence and regional opportunities. Based on geography, the hospice market has been segmented by service (medical supply services, physician services, and other services) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). According to our analysis, 33% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for hospice in North America. In addition, the region has been recording a significant growth rate and is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Moreover, the growing gross national income will facilitate the hospice market growth in North America.

Hospice Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist hospice market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hospice market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hospice market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hospice market vendors

Related Reports:

Personal Care Market: The personal care market has been segmented by product (skincare products, haircare products, color cosmetics, oral care products, and others) and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

The personal care market has been segmented by product (skincare products, haircare products, color cosmetics, oral care products, and others) and geography (APAC, , , , and MEA). Home Fitness Equipment Market: The home fitness equipment market has been segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA). Download Free Sample Report

Hospice Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.93% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 78.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.41 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Canada, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AccentCare Inc., Amedisys Inc., COVENANT HEALTH AND COMMUNITY SERVICES INC., Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care, Dierksen Hospice, LHC GROUP INC., National Association for Home Care and Hospice, ProMedica Health Systems Inc., and PruittHealth Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio