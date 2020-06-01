Hospice of South Carolina/Agape Hospice is first in the state of South Carolina to adopt the Muse Predictive Modeling Technology

SPARTANBURG, S.C., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the announcement of Hospice Care of South Carolina's (HCSC) acquisition of Agape Hospice, the new company is proud to announce the adoption of the Muse predictive modeling technology. Using Muse technology insights, our employees caring daily for over 1400 patients across South Carolina are enabled to provide the right care for patients and families when they need it most.

"By adopting a supportive tool like Muse, we can ensure our patients are receiving enhanced hands on care in those critical last 7- 10 days of life," said Troy Yarbrough, Chief Executive Officer. "Muse gives our caregivers additional insights to the patient needs and allows us to quickly identify which patients require focused support. There is no other product in the market that provides this kind of detail and insight."

For many years, CMS has been monitoring and publicly reporting certain hospice care data points with a primary mission of promoting the delivery of high-quality hospice services. Recently, CMS updated the way it measures quality for hospice programs to include the frequency of visits at the very end of life with an expectation that quality is demonstrated by an increase in patient visits over the last 3 and last 7 days of life. HCSC has been working diligently to enhance care during this time, consistently providing care above the state average of 6 visits. "After implementing the Muse tool, we are now providing 10 or more intense visits for the patients. We believe this dedicated deployment of resources demonstrates our commitment to provide the utmost quality care to the patients and families across South Carolina," said Yarborough.

"Implementation of Muse and integrating this best in class analytics tool into our existing technology platform was amazingly quick and easy", said Carry vandenMaagdenberg, HCSC's Chief Operating Officer. "The Muse team has done an exemplary job creating a tool so intuitive that it takes minimal time to learn and adopt. The Muse tool does not replace clinical judgement but rather emphasizes clinical findings. It alerts us when a patient would benefit from additional visits to ensure our patients and their families receive the care that matters most in the final days and hours of the patient's life.

Jennifer Maxwell, Muse Healthcare's President and Co-Founder said, "We are proud to work closely with the HCSC team on implementing our solution. We believe the Muse transition product will change hospice care as we know it today. With all the activity and discussion around improving quality at the bedside, adopting enhanced tools to support the clinical effort will ensure the hospice is prepared for the future."

Hospice Care of South Carolina has been delivering comprehensive hospice services across the Palmetto State for more than 20 years. With the January 2020 acquisition of Agape Hospice, the combined organization is now the largest provider in end of life care services across the state of South Carolina, servings patients with a commitment to quality and compassion. Their mission is to be the leader in end-of-life care, always. For more information visit: hospicecare.net

Muse Healthcare was founded in 2020 by three leading hospice industry professionals — Jennifer Maxwell, Tom Maxwell and Bryan Mosher. Their mission is to equip clinicians with world-class analytics to ensure every hospice patient transitions with unparalleled quality and dignity. Muse's predictive model considers hundreds of thousands of data points from millions of visits to identify which hospice patients are most likely to transition within 7-12 days. The science that powers Muse is considered a true deep learning neural network – the only one of its kind in the hospice space. When hospice care providers can more accurately predict when their patients will transition, they can ensure their patients and their patients' families receive the care that matters most in the final days and final hours of a patient's life.

