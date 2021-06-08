Hospice Source acquires Respiratory Therapy Home Care

DALLAS, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospice Source, the leading provider of durable medical equipment dedicated to the hospice market, has acquired Respiratory Therapy Home Care (RTHC) of Bellflower, California. This acquisition expands Hospice Source's position as the largest provider of durable medical equipment to hospice patients in the state of California. This acquisition represents the 14th acquisition completed by Hospice Source in the last 5 years.

Jeff West, CEO of Hospice Source, stated "Hospice Source is committed to providing exceptional patient care to all its hospice partners. The acquisition of RTHC allows us to extend that passion for service to a greater number of Southern California hospice patients and hospice partners. We welcome our new team members, hospice partners and patients to the Hospice Source family."

Tim Hansen, President of RTHC added "In contemplating the sale of our business after nearly 25 years, it was critically important that we found a buyer who has the same focus on excellent patient care. Jeff and his team at Hospice Source fit that description to a T. I'm thrilled to be staying on with the Hospice Source team, with the goal of expanding our reach in the Eastern United States and beyond."

About Hospice Source

Based in Carrollton, TX, Hospice Source is the premier national provider of home medical equipment ("HME") exclusively to the hospice market. Hospice Source currently provides service to patients and hospice providers in multiple states from 62 locations.

To learn more: www.hospicesource.net

About TCP

Hospice Source is a portfolio company of Transition Capital Partners. Transition Capital Partners ("TCP") is a Dallas, TX based, family office funded, private investment firm. Founded in 1993, TCP has successfully invested in over 45 lower middle market companies spanning a diverse array of industries. TCP is affiliated with the Patterson Thomas Family Office.

TCP partners with management teams to build sustainable value in businesses over the long-term, without the artificial constraints fundraising cycles create for traditional private equity funds. With more than twenty years of proven success, we have a long track record of collaborating with our partners to accelerate the growth of lower middle market companies.

To learn more: www.tcplp.com

