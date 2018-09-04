Hospice Source, LLC Completes Its 7th Acquisition

CARROLLTON, Texas, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospice Source, the National Leader in Hospice DME, announced today that it has purchased Oklahoma City, OK-based Redrock Medical. This acquisition expands Hospice Source's geographical footprint into the Oklahoma market with the addition of four service locations. This is the seventh acquisition that Hospice Source has completed.

Jeff West, Hospice Source CEO states, "Redrock Medical has a like 'Culture of Compassion' to that of our company. The owners and personnel of Redrock have well served their patients for the last seven years, and we are honored to further assist that effort by bringing our technology and capital to assist them going forward. We welcome our new Hospice Partners, and our new team members from Redrock Medical."

About Hospice Source

Based in Carrollton, TX, Hospice Source is the largest full service, national provider of medical equipment ("DME") and respiratory therapy focused exclusively on the hospice market. Hospice Source currently provides service to patients and hospice providers in 10 states from 65 locations.

About TCP

Transition Capital Partners ("TCP") is a Dallas, TX-based, family office funded, private investment firm. Founded in 1993, TCP has successfully invested in over 40 lower middle market companies spanning a diverse array of industries. TCP is affiliated with the Patterson Thomas Family Office.

TCP partners with management teams to build sustainable value in businesses over the long-term, without the artificial constraints fundraising cycles create for traditional private equity funds. With more than 20 years of proven success, we have a long track record of collaborating with our partners to accelerate the growth of lower middle market companies.

