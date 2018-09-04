Hospice Source, LLC Completes Its 8th Acquisition

CARROLLTON, Texas, Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospice Source, the national leader in Hospice DME, announced today that it has purchased the Hospice DME operations of Dynamic Health Services, Inc. ("DHS") in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. This acquisition expands Hospice Source's geographical footprint into the Central Pennsylvania market. This is the 8th acquisition that Hospice Source has completed.

Jeff West, Hospice Source CEO, states, "DHS has provided excellent service to Hospice patients in the Central Pennsylvania area for over 18 years. Hospice Source is excited to bring technology solutions and larger product offerings to the area, and to continue the legacy of DHS's service with a 'Culture of Compassion.' We welcome our new Hospice Partners, and our new team members from Dynamic Health Services."

About Hospice Source

Based in Carrollton, TX, Hospice Source is the largest full service, national provider of medical equipment ("DME") and respiratory therapy focused exclusively on the hospice market. Hospice Source currently provides service to patients and hospice providers in 11 states from 67 locations.

To learn more: www.hospicesource.net

About TCP

Transition Capital Partners ("TCP") is a Dallas, TX based, family office funded, private investment firm. Founded in 1993, TCP has successfully invested in over 40 lower middle market companies spanning a diverse array of industries. TCP is affiliated with the Patterson Thomas Family Office. Hospice Source is a Transition Capital Partners portfolio company.

TCP partners with management teams to build sustainable value in businesses over the long-term, without the artificial constraints fundraising cycles create for traditional private equity funds. With more than twenty years of proven success, we have a long track record of collaborating with our partners to accelerate the growth of lower middle market companies.

