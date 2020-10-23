HospiRank 2020 Released, Ranking the Best-Equipped Hospitals in Latin America

MIAMI, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Health Intelligence (GHI), the leading healthcare data analytics provider in Latin America, has just published HospiRank 2020 , its ranking of the best-equipped hospitals in Latin America.

GHI has been producing HospiRank since 2017, but the 2020 version is significantly different. "We've revamped HospiRank from a simple ranking into a substantial report for medical equipment and device manufacturers targeting Latin America," says Guillaume Corpart, CEO and founder of GHI.

Global Health Intelligence

The differences between previous versions of HospiRank and the 2020 version include:

Sixfold expansion from 25 pages to 154

More ranking categories

Greater coverage , with 10 Latin American hospital markets included, such as Argentina , Brazil , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru and more

, with 10 Latin American hospital markets included, such as , , , , , and more Statistical modeling to identify LatAm hospitals that tend to acquire high-tech medical equipment and devices

Detailed counts of 30 types of medical equipment in each Latin American market for 2019 and 2020

in each Latin American market for 2019 and 2020 Projected 2021 growth for specific products

CAGR for 30 categories of medical equipment in 10 LatAm countries for 2019-2023

A country-by-country breakdown of all Latin American hospitals with robotic surgery systems , including make, model and year of acquisition

"We wanted HospiRank 2020 to offer richer detail than ever before," explains Corpart. "Besides having it serve as a resource for hospitals and patients, it's a superb sales tool for medical equipment manufacturers who can see hundreds of hospitals that can be potential clients, understand how to identify hospitals that acquire high-tech equipment and know which categories will be in demand in 2021 and beyond," says Corpart.

To find out more, please visit HospiRank.com .

About Global Health Intelligence (GHI)

Global Health Intelligence created HospiScope, the world's largest hospital demographics database focused on Latin America, as well as SurgiScope, the first database to track surgical procedures performed in Latin America. The firm updates more than 2 million hospital data points each year, helping clients with custom research, data on the medical devices market, competitive profiling for the LatAm healthcare industry, marketing sizing, segmentation and pricing/cost analyses.

Press Contact: Abel Delgado, Digital Marketing Director, [email protected]

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Global Health Intelligence