Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market To Reach $34,909.7 Million by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hospital-acquired infection control market was valued at $30,224.7 million in 2021, which is likely to reach $34,909.7 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 1.6% during 2021–2030, according to P&S Intelligence.The increasing number of surgical procedures, awareness about environmental and personal hygiene, and a rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases are the key drivers for the market. Hospitalized patients, especially geriatric and pediatric subjects, are vulnerable to nosocomial infections.

Moreover, during the pandemic, the awareness of health and hygiene has increased among people. The spread of the COVID-19 infection has driven people to be more cognizant of personal hygiene as well as cleanliness in the public domain, for curtailing the chances of catching infections. This phenomenon is expected to drive the adoption of HAI control practices at a wide range of medical settings.

Key Findings of Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market Report

Of late, there has been a drastic increase in the incidence of neurological disorders and other chronic diseases, which is propelling the requirement for advanced surgical technologies. This is one of the major reasons for the growth of the hospital-acquired infection control market as the wounds of surgery offer pathogens an easy way into the body.

The increase in the number of procedures also calls for the need for new and advanced medical devices and equipment. This has also driven the demand for HAI control equipment and consumables, owing to the numerous benefits of sterilized items and their efficacy in procedures.

The share of North America was the largest in the hospital-acquired infection control market in the past. This is because of the increase in the elderly population, rise in the occurrence of chronic diseases and HAIs, and existence of stalwarts in the market.

Disinfection held more than 65% revenue share in 2021, with hospitals trying to decrease the rate of HAIs. These infections are visible 48–72 hours after a patient's admission, and they can last up to 10 days post-discharge. Disinfection is the most-common procedure performed at medical centers to stop the transmission of pathogens from sick people to healthy people.

The demand for HAI control products is predicted to rise in ambulatory surgical care centers at the highest CAGR in the coming years. This can be credited to the increasing number of patients in ambulatory surgical care centers, as many people cannot afford the treatment, particularly for surgical operations, in hospitals.

Browse detailed report on Global Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market Size and Growth Forecasts 2022–2030

The hospital-acquired infection control market has several major players, who have followed acquisitions and partnerships to stay ahead of the competition. For example, in November 2021, Sotera Health Company acquired Wisconsin-based Regulatory Compliance Associates (RCA). With this, the former company planned to raise its quality, regulatory, and technical consulting competencies in the U.S.

Other key players in the market are MATACHANA GROUP, STERIS plc, Getinge AB, Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP), Ecolab Inc., 3M Company, Belimed AG, Reckitt Benckiser, and Contec Inc. The presence of so many established and emerging companies has made the market fragmented, with intense competition.

Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type

Consumables

Instruments

By Procedure Type

Disinfection

Sterilization

Steam sterilizers



Low temperature sterilizers



Heat sterilizers



Radiation sterilizers



Filtration sterilizers



Liquid sterilizers



Ultrasonic sterilizers

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Infection Control Service Providers

Ambulatory Surgical Care Centers

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa

