Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz Joins the TriNetX Network to Expand Clinical Research Capabilities in Brazil and Latin America

SÃO PAULO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz, one of the largest hospital centers in Latin America, has announced a partnership with TriNetX to join the global health research network.

The emergence of the novel coronavirus in 2020 underlined the urgency and importance of clinical research on a global scale. Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz joined the TriNetX network to contribute to the acceleration of clinical research and finding a path to better outcomes for its patients. Furthermore, through the hospital's Center for Innovation, Research and Education, Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz will help drive future expansion of the TriNetX network through its relationships with other healthcare organizations with the goal of cultivating the largest data cluster for clinical research in Brazil and Latin America.

The TriNetX network and platform enable healthcare organizations, pharmaceutical companies, and contract research organizations (CROs) to collaborate utilizing real-world data (RWD) to optimize protocol design and feasibility, site selection, patient recruitment, and enable discovery through the generation of real-world evidence (RWE).

"This is a strategic initiative that contributes toward our goals for innovation, research and education at Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz," said Kenneth Almeida, Executive Director of Innovation, Research and Education at Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz. "In 2020, our investigators published 163 studies in scientific journals. We are thrilled to broaden our research capabilities to publish moving forward, and in collaboration with peer institutions on the TriNetX network."

Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz is now among the industry's leading research data asset in Latin America and across the globe. The data available on the TriNetX platform is de-identified, and TriNetX employs robust privacy and security measures in compliance with country and region-specific regulations including LGPD, HIPAA, and GDPR.

"In these unprecedented times, while the global medical and research community works to manage the novel coronavirus pandemic, it is essential to have the support of a clinical and epidemiological database that is continuously updated and available for physicians in Brazil and Latin America to conduct research," said Almeida.

"We are delighted to welcome Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz to the TriNetX network," said Steve Lethbridge, Senior Vice President of Global Healthcare Partnerships at TriNetX. "We are eager to support Oswaldo Cruz's efforts to increase their investigator-initiated research capabilities and opportunities to collaborate with peer institutions and industry sponsors."

About the German Hospital Oswaldo Cruz

Founded in 1897 by a group of German-speaking immigrants, The German Hospital Oswaldo Cruz is one of the largest hospital centers in Latin America. With 123 years of experience, it is a reference in services of high complexity and emphasis in Oncology and Digestive Diseases. In order for patients to have access to the highest standards of quality and safety in care, certified by the certification of the Joint Commission International (JCI) – the world's leading health accreditation agency – the Hospital has a renowned clinical staff, composed of more than 4,000 active registered physicians, and one of the most qualified assistance in the country. Its total installed capacity is 805 beds, 582 of them in private health and 223 in the public sphere. Since 2008, it has also been working in the public area as one of the five hospitals of excellence of the Program to Support the Institutional Development of the Unified Health System (Proadi-SUS) of the Ministry of Health.

Oswaldo Cruz German Hospital - https://www.hospitaloswaldocruz.org.br/

About TriNetX

TriNetX is the global health research network that connects the world of drug discovery and development, from pharmaceutical company to study site, from investigator to patient by sharing real-world data to make clinical and observational research easier and more efficient. TriNetX combines real-time access to longitudinal clinical data with state-of-the-art analytics to optimize protocol design and feasibility, site selection, patient recruitment, and enable discovery by generating real-world evidence. The TriNetX platform is HIPAA and GDPR compliant. For more information, visit TriNetX at www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter

