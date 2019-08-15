Hospital Construction Company, Simone Health, Discusses Upcoming Trends in the Growing Role of Virtual Healthcare

BRONX, N.Y., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare facilities are continuously looking for ways to improve workflow, patient experience, and overall project success. Leader of hospital construction company, Simone Health, discusses four upcoming trends in the growing role of virtual healthcare that can help improve your facilities' operations.

Telehealth. Telehealth, as well as telecommunications, has taken the world by storm. Telehealth improves healthcare by transforming in-person care into a personal service that can be accessed remotely. Health-related services can be obtained through electronic information allowing for long distance health management, which replaces the need for in-office visits.

Artificial Intelligence (AI). Artificial Intelligence has redefined the healthcare field with currently trending developments in the areas of artificial voice technology and artificial intelligence medical assisting. The primary goal is bridging the gap between artificial intelligence understanding treatment techniques and then applying them to patient scenarios, in order the achieve improved case outcomes. Artificial intelligence aims to mimic normal human cognitive functions in order to produce quality care that doesn't rely on physical physicians.

Wearable Apps . Wearable apps will now allow patients to proactively manage their own health and prevent disease by collecting and reviewing relevant health data. This innovative technology will allow for extreme accuracy for medical prevention, diagnosis and treatment. Wearable apps are the wave of the future and will bring on a series of transformations to healthcare as a whole.

Wayfinding Technology. Wayfinding can simply mean just physical navigation, but wayfinding technologies refers to the mobile applications that offer directional instructions and guide individuals through a physical place. These technologies assist both patients and visitors in finding their destinations more quickly and independently, improving the patient experience from the minute they walk in the door.

Virtual healthcare is already improving, changing and redeveloping how the healthcare industry runs. By monitoring these four trends, you can stay up to date with the developing advancements of virtual healthcare.

