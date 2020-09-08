Hospital Hand Hygiene Market Size to Reach Revenues of $7.7 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hospital hand hygiene market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2019−2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The hospital hand hygiene solutions market in North America would realize an absolute growth of over 74% – a phenomenal leap of over $2 billion revenue between 2019 and 2022. Buoyed by the growing demand for hospital hand hygiene solutions during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the market revenue will reach over $11 billion in 2020, registering YoY growth of over 132% from 2019. Registering a high growth CAGR over 17%, the hand sanitizers segment will contribute over $1 billion incremental revenue during 2019-2025. Owing to the growing demand of in hospitals due to COVID-19 pandemic, hand wash registers a growth CAGR over 6%. At the country level US has emerged as largest market accounting a CAGR over 9% and incremental growth over $800 million during the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019−2025

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by products, distribution, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 7 key vendors and 27 other vendors

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/hospital-hand-hygiene-market-size-analysis

Hospital Hand Hygiene Market – Segmentation

The global hand wash market witnessed a phenomenal growth in February 2020 following the WHO recommendations for the use of hand washes (soap or liquid wash) as a preventive measure against COVID-19. Another factor driving the growth among healthcare professionals is the increasing practice of washing hands as a means to prevent diseases and their higher efficiency from killing bacteria and other infections than liquid disinfectants and sanitizers in healthcare settings and centers.

following the WHO recommendations for the use of hand washes (soap or liquid wash) as a preventive measure against COVID-19. Another factor driving the growth among healthcare professionals is the increasing practice of washing hands as a means to prevent diseases and their higher efficiency from killing bacteria and other infections than liquid disinfectants and sanitizers in healthcare settings and centers. Lotions and moisturizers used in hospital purposes have witnessed significant growth in the past few years. The outbreak of pandemic has pushed hospital workers to opt for different types of solutions, which can be useful in terms of hygiene. The increased awareness of the benefits of using hygienic care products has increased the demand in the last few years.

Stockists play a vital role in the bulk delivery of hospital hygiene products. Pharmacies or pharma retail chains selling over-the-counter drugs and prescription medicines are important distribution centers for hygiene and health-conscious products. With the scope to prevent infections and kill germs, healthcare institutions tend to buy these products as part of health safety plans.

Hospital Hand Hygiene Market by Products

Hand Wash

Sanitizer

Wipes

Lotions & Moisturizers

Hand Scrubs

Hand Disinfectant

Hospital Hand Hygiene Market by Distribution Channel

Mass Retail

Mass Market Players

Drug Stores/Pharmacies

Wholesale Distributors/Stockists

Direct Procurement

Dealers & Distribution

Hospital Hand Hygiene Market – Dynamics

The demand for hospital hand hygiene post COVID-19 is likely to get a boost, especially in the year 2020 & 2021, due to a rise in patient footfall along with greater emphasis over hygiene maintenance. Health and hygiene are important aspects to maintain social dynamics. Developed nations have implemented a policy-driven architecture to maintain a healthy lifestyle in their societies. For instance, the WHO recommendation for preventing maternal infections is being adopted by numerous developed nations. This, in turn, creates a healthy market environment for hand hygiene products owing to its wide usage to retain hygiene in hospitals.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Rise in Geriatric Population

Advancements in Technology and Innovative Solutions

Increasing Patient Base Due to Rise in Various Diseases

Increased Chances of Epidemic or Pandemic Outbreaks

Hospital Hand Hygiene Market – Geography

North America's hospital hand hygiene solutions sector and is also likely to experience healthy growth during the forecast period. The growth in the region is mainly attributed to the increasing incidence of acute and chronic diseases such as CVDs, cancer, diabetes, and pneumonia as well as a surge in the volume of surgeries for treating such ailments. Also, the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure and increasing concerns on safety and hygiene practices are contributing factors. A strong preference for advanced surgical procedures such as MI is one of the key reasons for this dominance.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/hospital-hand-hygiene-market-size-analysis

Hospital Hand Hygiene Market by Geography

North America

US



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia



India

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



Iran

Prominent Vendors

The 3M Company

Company GOJO Industries

Johnson & Johnson

Procter & Gamble (P&G)

Reckitt Benckiser Group

The Unilever Group

Vi-Jon

Other Prominent Vendors

B.Braun Melsungen

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Beitai Daily Chemical

Cardinal Health

Dynarex Corporation

Bath & Body Works

Best Sanitizers

BODE Chemie

Chattem

Christeyns Food Hygiene

Cleenol Group

Deb Group

EcoHydra Technologies

Ecolab

Edgewell Personal Care

Henkel

Kimberly-Clark

Kutol Products Company

Linkwell

Lion Corporation

Medline Industries

Nice-Pak Products

Safetec of America

The Himalaya Drug Company

Vectair Systems

Whiteley Corporation

Zoono Group

Explore our health & wellness profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: [email protected]

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence