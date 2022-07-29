Hospital Logistics Robots Market to record 17.68% CAGR, Increasing Advances In Technology to Boost Growth - Technavio

The increasing advances in technology, miniaturization of sensors, and changing global labor force trends will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high cost of hospital logistics robots, the rising need for technical expertise, and growing regulatory hurdles will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Hospital Logistics Robots Market Segmentation

Application

Pharmacy, Laboratory, And Sterile Goods Delivery



Food Delivery



Laundry Delivery



Waste Transportation

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



The Middle East And Africa

To learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses, download the sample report.

Hospital Logistics Robots Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hospital logistics robots market report covers the following areas:

Hospital Logistics Robots Market size

Hospital Logistics Robots Market trends

Hospital Logistics Robots Market industry analysis

This study identifies improving customer support services as one of the prime reasons driving the hospital logistics robots market growth during the next few years.

Hospital Logistics Robots Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Hospital Logistics Robots Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Hospital Logistics Robots Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Corvus Robotics Inc.

DF Automation and Robotics Sdn Bhd

Diligent Robotics Inc.

IAM Robotics

John Bean Technologies Corp.

Kollmorgen Corp.

MIDEA Group Co. Ltd.

Mobile Industrial Robots AS

OMRON Corp.

PAL Robotics SL

Panasonic Corp.

Pudu Technology Inc.

Ramboll Group AS

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Related Reports:

Robotic Flexible Washer Market by End-user, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Portable Engraving System Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Hospital Logistics Robots Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.68% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 818.32 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.52 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 51% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Corvus Robotics Inc., DF Automation and Robotics Sdn Bhd, Diligent Robotics Inc., IAM Robotics, John Bean Technologies Corp., Kollmorgen Corp., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Mobile Industrial Robots AS, OMRON Corp., PAL Robotics SL, Panasonic Corp., Pudu Technology Inc., Ramboll Group AS, Relay Robotics Inc., ROFA INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION AG, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd., Sir Steward, and Zapi Group Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart of Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart of Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on the Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart of Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Pharmacy, laboratory, and sterile goods delivery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Pharmacy, laboratory, and sterile goods delivery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Pharmacy, laboratory, and sterile goods delivery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Pharmacy, laboratory, and sterile goods delivery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Pharmacy, laboratory, and sterile goods delivery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Food delivery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Food delivery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Food delivery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Food delivery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Food delivery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Laundry delivery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Laundry delivery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Laundry delivery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Laundry delivery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Laundry delivery - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Waste transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Waste transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Waste transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Waste transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Waste transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart of Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart of Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart of the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on the Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on the Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on the Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on the US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on the US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on the UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on the UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview of Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview of factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 DF Automation and Robotics Sdn Bhd

Exhibit 97: DF Automation and Robotics Sdn Bhd - Overview



Exhibit 98: DF Automation and Robotics Sdn Bhd - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: DF Automation and Robotics Sdn Bhd - Key offerings

10.4 Diligent Robotics Inc.

Exhibit 100: Diligent Robotics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Diligent Robotics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Diligent Robotics Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Kollmorgen Corp.

Exhibit 103: Kollmorgen Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Kollmorgen Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Kollmorgen Corp. - Key offerings

10.6 MIDEA Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 106: MIDEA Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 107: MIDEA Group Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: MIDEA Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: MIDEA Group Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Mobile Industrial Robots AS

Exhibit 110: Mobile Industrial Robots AS - Overview



Exhibit 111: Mobile Industrial Robots AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Mobile Industrial Robots AS - Key offerings

10.8 OMRON Corp.

Exhibit 113: OMRON Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 114: OMRON Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: OMRON Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 116: OMRON Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: OMRON Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 PAL Robotics SL

Exhibit 118: PAL Robotics SL - Overview



Exhibit 119: PAL Robotics SL - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: PAL Robotics SL - Key offerings

10.10 Pudu Technology Inc.

Exhibit 121: Pudu Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Pudu Technology Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Pudu Technology Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Relay Robotics Inc.

Exhibit 124: Relay Robotics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Relay Robotics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Relay Robotics Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Relay Robotics Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Zapi Group

Exhibit 128: Zapi Group - Overview



Exhibit 129: Zapi Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Zapi Group - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 131: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 132: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 133: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 134: Research methodology



Exhibit 135: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 136: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 137: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio