Hospital Outsourcing Global Market Report 2022 - by Hospital Type, Hospital Size, Services, End-Users and Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hospital Outsourcing Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hospital outsourcing market is expected to grow from $281.37 billion in 2021 to $325.94 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. The hospital outsourcing market is expected to grow to $526.86 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.8%.

Major players in the hospital outsourcing market are AllScripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Cerner Corporation, Sodexo S.A., LogistiCare Solutions LLC, The Allure Group, Aramark Corporation, Alere Inc., Flatworld Solution, Integrated Medical Transport, ABM Industries Inc., Abbott Laboratories, 3M Company (3M Health Information Systems), and TriMedx LLC.

The hospital outsourcing market consists of the sale of hospital outsourcing services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that help hospitals focus on their core operations and services, including clinical diagnosis, medical care, and nursing support.

Hospital outsourcing is a process in which some processes of a hospital are assigned to another vendor or a smaller facility that has expertise and specialization in the specific area. This helps to provide support to hospital processes and smooth running of the hospitals.

The main types of hospitals in the hospital outsourcing market are private and public. A private hospital refers to a hospital that is not owned by the government, these hospitals provide various types of services and activities conducted for the development and smooth function of hospitals.

The various sizes of hospitals include small and medium hospitals and large hospitals that provide several services such as healthcare IT, clinical services, business services, transportation services, and others. The various end-users include nursing homes and assisted living, specialty hospitals, general medical and surgical hospitals, emergency and other outpatient care centers, and others.

North America was the largest region in the hospital outsourcing market in 2021. The regions covered in the hospital outsourcing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The increase in diabetic patient flow in hospitals is expected to propel the growth of the hospital outsourcing market going forward. Hospitals opt for outsourcing services when there is an increase in patients and the hospital infrastructure is not capable of handling a large number of patients. This is a result of the rise in chronic illnesses including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and others, which are increasing the number of patients being admitted to hospitals and, eventually, placing greater pressure on medical procedures

Technology advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the hospital outsourcing market. Major companies operating in the hospital outsourcing sector are focused on introducing technological innovations to sustain their position in the market.

In March 2021, Omega Healthcare, a US-based company operating in outsourced revenue cycle management and other hospital support services, acquired Himagine Solutions Inc for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Omega Healthcare aims to expand its service capabilities and the ability to service clients globally with a more integrated end-to-end solution.

Additionally, Omega healthcare also aims to gain Himagine's expertise in clinical documentation improvement (CDI) for coding audits, and chart abstraction for medical registries including United States cancer and trauma registries. Himagine Solutions Inc. is a US-based company that provides hospital outsourcing services such as medical coding, coding audit, registry management, and others.

The countries covered in the hospital outsourcing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

