Hospital Pharmacies Gain An Edge On Better Patient Care With Competency Training

TRC Healthcare developed the best-in-class training to address unmet needs shared by American hospital pharmacies, according to Wes Crews, Chief Executive Officer of TRC Healthcare. "The goal of RxAdvanced is to offer a better alternative to in-house training and expensive purchased options that often miss the mark in terms of their relevancy, cost-effectiveness and convenience," Crews says. "Licensed pharmacists are an influential part of multidisciplinary healthcare teams in hospitals. They can be very effective agents for helping the nation's hospitals improve outcomes for patients, especially when their knowledge is deepened by the latest research. We've positioned RxAdvanced to help pharmacists perform at the peak of their abilities."

RxAdvanced updates hospital pharmacists in critical subjects that help hospitals maintain a high standard of patient care. Coverage includes programs in antimicrobial stewardship, anticoagulation management, hazardous drugs, sterile compounding and opioid stewardship. In 2020, TRC enhanced its position as trusted leader of training and professional development for the healthcare industry by acquiring CriticalPoint, a premier source of authoritative education in subjects such as the sterile compounding content included in RxAdvanced.

Completion of coursework and applicable skill assessments extends continuing education (CE) credits to licensed pharmacists.

RxAdvanced is the latest in a series of TRC Healthcare products embraced by the U.S. pharmacy industry as robust, unbiased sources of continuing education, including Pharmacist's Letter and Prescriber's Letter. Visit the TRC Healthcare website for more information.

About TRC Healthcare

TRC is the leading provider of digital medication learning that updates, informs, and educates healthcare providers across the continuum of care. In addition to its highly regarded Pharmacist's Letter, Prescriber's Letter, Pharmacy Technician's Letter, and Natural Medicines online resources, TRC provides additional online solutions for hospital and community clinicians that expand on its trusted recommendations, such as drug comparison charts, patient education handouts, FAQs, and tutorials in its web-based products. In addition, TRC provides online continuing education programs for medication learning, competency, and compliance programs, and keeps clinicians and administrators informed via its continuing education (CE) dashboard and CE Organizer. TRC provides the largest catalog of education and advisory services in the industry for pharmacy, delivering nearly 400 course options to help technicians and clinicians. TRC leads the way in the training of new pharmacy technicians with Pharmacy Technicians University the first online accredited, interactive training program of its kind. Nearly 500,000 healthcare professionals rely on TRC's advisory and education service to access concise, unbiased, timely information to improve medication use, prevent medication errors, and improve overall patient care, quality and outcomes.

