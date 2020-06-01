Hospital Sisters Health System Announces Partnership with Empiric Health

SALT LAKE CITY, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Empiric Health, a fast-growing innovator in the AI-driven clinical analytics industry, announced Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS), an integrated health system serving communities across Illinois and Wisconsin, entered into an agreement with Empiric Health in late 2019 to reduce unwarranted clinical variation. The scope of the engagement will reduce cost, improve efficiency, and improve quality in surgical and procedural services. Through this work, we will continue to make a positive difference in the lives of the patients and families HSHS is privileged to serve.

Empiric Health brings a unique set of advanced analytics and methodologies to identify and reduce unwarranted variation in outcomes, quality, and costs. At the heart of Empiric's solution is the "cohort"- a physician developed method of grouping patients into comparative populations based on clinically meaningful attributes beyond typical procedure and billing codes. By mining data from detailed operative notes using Natural Language Processing (NLP), machine learning and Artificial Intelligence, Empiric forms true like-for-like comparisons that surgeons understand and trust. Beyond the data, Empiric works side by side with HSHS leaders to engage surgeons in clinician to clinician dialogue to compare their cost and outcomes data to those of their peers in order to identify areas of opportunity to reduce unwarranted variation.

"This work is essential," said Dr. Rich Cooley, Chief Physician Executive, HSHS Wisconsin. "Empiric is already engaging surgeons in a way we have not seen before. With our partnership, we can truly make a difference in providing the best possible outcome while making healthcare more affordable for our patients."

"We are thrilled to continue on this journey to reduce clinical variation with Empiric Health," said Dr. Marc Shelton, Senior Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer, HSHS. "They have a proven method that is unlike anything we have seen before in the market. We are already seeing great results and believe Empiric is the right partner to bring this to all of HSHS."

Rick Adam, Chief Executive Officer for Empiric Health, said: "We are proud to partner with Hospital Sisters Health System and continue to support their mission to provide the best care and outcomes to their community of 2.6 million people every year. We look forward to continuing a successful partnership that will have benefits for many years to come."

About Empiric Health

Empiric Health is an AI-powered clinical analytics and service company that focuses on identifying unwarranted clinical variation, improving patient outcomes and increasing the affordability of surgery. We combine powerful evidence-based data and clinician-to-clinician dialogue to produce results. Empiric differentiates with a proprietary comparative analytics methodology, coupled with Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence in order to reduce clinical variation, so that care providers can understand and optimize for high-value care. Empiric was formed by Intermountain Healthcare with assistance from Oxeon. For more information, visit www.empirichealth.com.

About Hospital Sisters Health System

Hospital Sisters Health System's (HSHS) mission is to reveal and embody Christ's healing love for all people through our high quality, Franciscan health care ministry. HSHS provides state-of-the-art health care to our patients and is dedicated to serving all people, especially the most vulnerable, at each of our 15 local systems and physician practices in Illinois (Breese, Decatur, Effingham, Greenville, Highland, Litchfield, O'Fallon, Shelbyville and Springfield) and Wisconsin (Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, Oconto Falls, Sheboygan and two in Green Bay). HSHS is sponsored by Hospital Sisters Ministries, and Hospital Sisters of St. Francis is the founding institute. For more information about HSHS, visit www.hshs.org. For more information about Hospital Sisters of St. Francis, visit www.hospitalsisters.org.

