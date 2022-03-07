Hospital Supplies Market in the US 2022-2026 | Increasing Adoption of Surgical Procedures to Boost Growth | Technavio

Mar 07, 2022, 16:45 ET

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hospital Supplies Market in the US is poised to grow by USD 9.86 billion between 2021 to 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 10.92% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hospital Supplies Market in US by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Product recall, disruption in the supply chain of hospital supplies, and stringent regulatory policies will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing adoption of surgical procedures has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, product recall might hamper the market growth.

Hospital Supplies Market in US 2022-2026: Segmentation

The hospital Supplies Market in the US is segmented as below:

  • Product
    • Consumables
    • Devices
  • End-user
    • Hospitals
    • Clinics
    • Others

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses., download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/report/hospital-supplies-market-industry-in-us-analysis

Hospital Supplies Market in US 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hospital supplies market in us report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the increasing adoption of surgical procedures owing to the increasing number of hospital visits for various diagnostic and therapeutic purposes as one of the prime reasons driving the hospital supplies market in the US during the next few years.

Hospital Supplies Market in US 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Hospital Supplies Market in the US, including some of the vendors such as 3M Co., Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Medtronic Plc, Smith and Nephew plc, and Stryker Corp. 

Vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Hospital Supplies Market in the US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read Free Sample Report. 

Hospital Supplies Market in US 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist the hospital supplies market in US growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the hospital supplies market in our size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the hospital supplies market in US
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hospital supplies market in us vendors

Related Reports:

Dental Biomaterials Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Infusion Systems Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Hospital Supplies Market Scope in the US

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.92%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 9.86 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.89

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

3M Co., Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Medtronic Plc, Smith and Nephew plc, and Stryker Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1. Executive Summary                         

               1.1     Market Overview            

                              Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

                              Exhibit 02:  Key Finding 2

                              Exhibit 03:  Key Finding 5

                              Exhibit 04:  Key Finding 6

                              Exhibit 05:  Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

               2.1 Market ecosystem             

                              Exhibit 06  Parent market

                              Exhibit 07:  Market characteristics

               2.2 Value Chain Analysis          

                              Exhibit 08:  Value chain analysis: Healthcare supplies

                              2.2.1    R&D

                              2.2.2    Inputs

                              2.2.3    Operations

                              2.2.4    Outbound logistics

                              2.2.5    Marketing and sales

                              2.2.6    Post-sales and services

3. Market Sizing                      

               3.1 Market definition

                              Exhibit 09:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

               3.2 Market segment analysis  

                              Exhibit 10:  Market segments

               3.3 Market size 2021 

               3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026 

                              Exhibit 11:  US - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 12:  US market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                         

               4.1 Five Forces Summary         

                              Exhibit 13:  Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

               4.2 Bargaining power of buyers            

                              Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of the buyer

               4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers        

                              Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the supplier

               4.4 Threat of new entrants     

                              Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

               4.5 Threat of substitutes          

                              Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

               4.6 Threat of rivalry   

                              Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

               4.7 Market condition 

                              Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Product

               5.1 Market segments

                              Exhibit 20:  Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

               5.2 Comparison by Product    

                              Exhibit 21:  Comparison by Product

               5.3     Consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026         

                              Exhibit 22:  Consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 23:  Consumables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.4     Devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026     

                              Exhibit 24:  Devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 25:  Devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.5 Market opportunity by Product     

                              Exhibit 26:  Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user              

                  6.1 Market segments            

                              Exhibit 27:  End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

               6.2 Comparison by End User  

                              Exhibit 28:  Comparison by End-user

               6.3     Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026  

                              Exhibit 29:  Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 30:  Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               6.4     Clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026       

                              Exhibit 31:  Clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 32:  Clinics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               6.5     Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026       

                              Exhibit 33:  Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 34:  Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               6.6     Market opportunity by End-user               

                              Exhibit 35:  Market opportunity by End-user

7. Customer landscape                        

                              Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

               7.1 Overview

                              Exhibit 36:  Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                  

               8.1 Market drivers      

                              8.1.1    Increasing adoption of surgical procedures

                              8.1.2    Growing number of road accidents and fatal sports injuries

                              8.1.3    Increasing demand for disposables to avoid infections

               8.2 Market challenges              

                              8.2.1    Product recall

                              8.2.2    Disruption in supply-chain of hospital supplies

                              8.2.3    Stringent regulatory policies

                              Exhibit 37:  Impact of drivers and challenges

               8.3 Market trends      

                              8.3.1    Growing geriatric population 

                              8.3.2    Technological advances

9. Vendor Landscape                            

               9.1 Overview

                              Exhibit 38:  Vendor landscape

               9.2 Landscape disruption         

                              Exhibit 39:  Landscape disruption

                              Exhibit 40: Industry Risk

               9.3 Competitive Scenario        

10. Vendor Analysis               

               10.1 Vendors covered              

                              Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

               10.2 Market positioning of vendors    

                              Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

               10.3 3M Co.

                              Exhibit 43:  3M Co. - Overview

                              Exhibit 44:  3M Co. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 45:  3M Co. - Key news

                              Exhibit 46:  3M Co. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 47:  3M Co. - Segment focus

               10.4 Abbott Laboratories        

                              Exhibit 48:  Abbott Laboratories - Overview

                              Exhibit 49:  Abbott Laboratories - Business segments

                              Exhibit 50:  Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 51:  Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

               10.5 B. Braun Melsungen AG

                              Exhibit 52:  B. Braun Melsungen AG - Overview

                              Exhibit 53:  B. Braun Melsungen AG - Business segments

                              Exhibit 54:  B. Braun Melsungen AG - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 55:  B. Braun Melsungen AG - Segment focus

               10.6 Becton Dickinson and Co.             

                              Exhibit 56:  Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

                              Exhibit 57:  Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 58:  Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 59:  Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

               10.7 Boston Scientific Corp.   

                              Exhibit 60:  Boston Scientific Corp. - Overview

                              Exhibit 61:  Boston Scientific Corp. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 62:  Boston Scientific Corp. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 63:  Boston Scientific Corp. - Segment focus

               10.8 Cardinal Health Inc.         

                              Exhibit 64:  Cardinal Health Inc. - Overview

                              Exhibit 65:  Cardinal Health Inc. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 66:  Cardinal Health Inc. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 67:  Cardinal Health Inc. - Segment focus

               10.9 Johnson and Johnson Inc.             

                              Exhibit 68:  Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Overview

                              Exhibit 69:  Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 70:  Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 71:  Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Segment focus

               10.10 Medtronic Plc  

                              Exhibit 72:  Medtronic Plc - Overview

                              Exhibit 73:  Medtronic Plc - Business segments

                              Exhibit 74:  Medtronic Plc - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 75:  Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

               10.11 Smith and Nephew plc 

                              Exhibit 76:  Smith and Nephew plc - Overview

                              Exhibit 77:  Smith and Nephew plc - Business segments

                              Exhibit 78:  Smith and Nephew plc - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 79:  Smith and Nephew plc - Segment focus

               10.12 Stryker Corp.    

                              Exhibit 80:  Stryker Corp. - Overview

                              Exhibit 81:  Stryker Corp. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 82:  Stryker Corp. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 83:  Stryker Corp. - Segment focus

11. Appendix                           

                              Exhibit 84: Information sources

               11.4 List of abbreviations        

                              Exhibit 85: List of abbreviations

