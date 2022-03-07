Hospital Supplies Market in the US 2022-2026 | Increasing Adoption of Surgical Procedures to Boost Growth | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Product recall, disruption in the supply chain of hospital supplies, and stringent regulatory policies will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing adoption of surgical procedures has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, product recall might hamper the market growth.

Hospital Supplies Market in US 2022-2026: Segmentation

The hospital Supplies Market in the US is segmented as below:

Product

Consumables



Devices

End-user

Hospitals



Clinics



Others

Hospital Supplies Market in US 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our hospital supplies market in us report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the increasing adoption of surgical procedures owing to the increasing number of hospital visits for various diagnostic and therapeutic purposes as one of the prime reasons driving the hospital supplies market in the US during the next few years.

Hospital Supplies Market in US 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Hospital Supplies Market in the US, including some of the vendors such as 3M Co., Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Medtronic Plc, Smith and Nephew plc, and Stryker Corp.

Vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Hospital Supplies Market in the US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Hospital Supplies Market in US 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist the hospital supplies market in US growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hospital supplies market in our size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hospital supplies market in US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hospital supplies market in us vendors

Hospital Supplies Market Scope in the US Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.92% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 9.86 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.89 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Co., Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Medtronic Plc, Smith and Nephew plc, and Stryker Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 06 Parent market

Exhibit 07: Market characteristics

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

Exhibit 08: Value chain analysis: Healthcare supplies

2.2.1 R&D

2.2.2 Inputs

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Post-sales and services

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 11: US - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 12: US market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 13: Five forces analysis 2021 - 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 14: Bargaining power of the buyer

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of the supplier

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 16: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 17: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 18: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 19: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 20: Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 21: Comparison by Product

5.3 Consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 22: Consumables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 23: Consumables - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Devices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 26: Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 27: End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End User

Exhibit 28: Comparison by End-user

6.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: Clinics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Clinics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 35: Market opportunity by End-user

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

7.1 Overview

Exhibit 36: Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Increasing adoption of surgical procedures

8.1.2 Growing number of road accidents and fatal sports injuries

8.1.3 Increasing demand for disposables to avoid infections

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Product recall

8.2.2 Disruption in supply-chain of hospital supplies

8.2.3 Stringent regulatory policies

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Growing geriatric population

8.3.2 Technological advances

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 40: Industry Risk

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 3M Co.

Exhibit 43: 3M Co. - Overview

Exhibit 44: 3M Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 45: 3M Co. - Key news

Exhibit 46: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 47: 3M Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Abbott Laboratories

Exhibit 48: Abbott Laboratories - Overview

Exhibit 49: Abbott Laboratories - Business segments

Exhibit 50: Abbott Laboratories - Key offerings

Exhibit 51: Abbott Laboratories - Segment focus

10.5 B. Braun Melsungen AG

Exhibit 52: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Overview

Exhibit 53: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Business segments

Exhibit 54: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 55: B. Braun Melsungen AG - Segment focus

10.6 Becton Dickinson and Co.

Exhibit 56: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 57: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 58: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 59: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

10.7 Boston Scientific Corp.

Exhibit 60: Boston Scientific Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 61: Boston Scientific Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 62: Boston Scientific Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 63: Boston Scientific Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Cardinal Health Inc.

Exhibit 64: Cardinal Health Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 65: Cardinal Health Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 66: Cardinal Health Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 67: Cardinal Health Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Exhibit 68: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 69: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 70: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 71: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 72: Medtronic Plc - Overview

Exhibit 73: Medtronic Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 74: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 75: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.11 Smith and Nephew plc

Exhibit 76: Smith and Nephew plc - Overview

Exhibit 77: Smith and Nephew plc - Business segments

Exhibit 78: Smith and Nephew plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 79: Smith and Nephew plc - Segment focus

10.12 Stryker Corp.

Exhibit 80: Stryker Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 81: Stryker Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 82: Stryker Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 83: Stryker Corp. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

Exhibit 84: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 85: List of abbreviations

