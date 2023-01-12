Hospitals efficiently share resources and expertise across French/Belgian border by digitizing pathology with Sectra

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has signed a digital pathology contract with the public hospitals in Roubaix and Mouscron. The two hospitals, situated on either side of the French/Belgian border, will utilize a joint Sectra digital pathology solution to enhance their collaboration. The tools provided in the digital workflow will also help reduce variation between pathology reviews and increase efficiency in diagnostics, all for the benefit of the patients in this region.

"Access to resources when and where they are needed is increasingly becoming a challenge. Cooperating around both workload balancing and specialist expertise is therefore critical, especially in the treatment of complex diseases such as cancer where time to treatment and follow-up is of the utmost importance. Digitizing pathology with a joint solution will strengthen our ability to provide excellent care across the two hospitals," says Dr. Emmanuel Rousseau, Head Pathologist at the Hospital Center of Mouscron.

The hospitals will complement their use of microscopes with a digital solution, allowing the pathologists to review and collaborate around cases in a way that has not been possible before. The digital workflow provides instant and, if needed, remote access to digital images of tissue samples instead of relying on physical glass slides reviewed in microscopes.

The Hospital Center of Roubaix is located in the French city of Roubaix, situated on the Belgian border. Given its location, Roubaix is closely connected to a number of Belgian cities including Mouscron, where the Hospital Center of Mouscron is located. Utilizing a joint digital pathology solution to enhance their collaboration will benefit the patients in this region. Together the hospitals perform approximately 25,000 pathology examinations per year.

"Many healthcare providers, regardless of diagnostic specialty, are facing challenges with increased workloads and a lack of resources. Utilizing imaging IT, across hospitals or across diagnostic specialties, is an important piece of the puzzle. I'm looking forward to working with these two healthcare providers who are looking beyond country borders to provide their patients with timely and high-quality diagnostics," says Fabien Lozach, President of Sectra France.

The contract was signed during the third quarter of Sectra's 2022/2023 fiscal year.

The pathology solution is part of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution, which provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2021/2022 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,949 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

For further information, please contact: Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, 46 (0) 705 23 52 27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, 46 (0)708 23 56 10

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/sectra/i/sectra-s-pathology-solution,c3131795 Sectra's pathology solution

SOURCE Sectra