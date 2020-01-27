Hospitals Gain Faster-Than-Ever Access to Life-Saving Medical Equipment as Number of Patients Surges

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracing for the peak of flu season, hospitals now have a new app to ensure they have the highest quality medical devices needed. Healthcare providers are securing medical equipment at a moment's notice from US Med-Equip (USME) to treat the surge of patients in their care.

US Med-Equip's mobile app gives hospital staff the ability to quickly view and rent equipment 24/7, based on the influx of patients in their care at any moment.

CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/season/flu-season.htm

With more than 40,000 movable medical devices—including respiratory, neonatal, infusion and other equipment—readily available, hospitals count on USME for their equipment rental, sales, service and asset management so they can focus on the wellness of patients rather than where their equipment is and whether it's ready to use.

"Whether treating patients during the flu outbreak or following a disaster, the demands on hospitals are like they've never been before. Healthcare providers are streamlining processes and turning to smarter options to ensure they provide patients the best care possible," US Med-Equip President Gurmit Singh Bhatia said. "We are working around the clock to provide a faster-than-ever response time so medical staff can focus on their life-saving work."

USME is investing more than $100 million over five years in the company's growing equipment fleet and the proprietary technology to support it. USME technology supports healthcare providers' efficient use and management of RFID-tagged medical equipment, which significantly reduces hospitals' operating costs and equipment delivery time.

US Med-Equip is expanding to help keep up with unprecedented demand for its products and services, and the company's 32 locations across the country—with more on the way—cover more than 35 percent of the nation's hospitals.

MEDIA CONTACT: Drive West Communications, 281.220.6861 ext. 701, usmedequip@drivewest.com

Related Images

february-peak-month-of-flu-activity.jpg

February Peak Month of Flu Activity

CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/season/flu-season.htm

SOURCE US Med-Equip