Hospitals Look for Legal Protections Before Resuming Elective Surgeries Amid COVID-19

DUBLIN, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the healthcare industry, "COVID-19: Hospitals Look for Legal Protections Before Restarting Elective Surgeries"

Hospital revenue has decreased due to a need to focus resources on the coronavirus pandemic. Hospitals have reduced the number of services offered, cancelled or postponed elective surgeries and seen lower patient numbers due to concerns about virus transmission. In addition, hospitals who are in a position to offer elective procedures may delay the restart without assurances that they will be protected from lawsuits by patients and employees who may have been infected by the coronavirus during the procedure.



The American Hospital Association has called for protections for its members and some senators have argued that legal protections for employers are essential in order to reopen the economy. However, opponents argue that hospitals should be accountable for their decisions and that sweeping immunity will make it difficult for patients receive compensation in cases where there was demonstrable harm.

To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "COVID-19: Hospitals Look for Legal Protections Before Restarting Elective Surgeries"

