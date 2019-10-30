Hospitals, Third-Party Payors, and People Who Bought or Provided Reimbursement for the Anticoagulant Medications Lovenox® or Generic Enoxaparin, Could Be Included in a Class Action Lawsuit

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is being released by Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP.

Hospitals, third-party payors, and people could be affected by a class action lawsuit against Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Sandoz Inc. ("Defendants") over prices of anticoagulant medications Lovenox® and generic enoxaparin. The Court has approved the lawsuit as class actions on behalf of a "class," or group of people and businesses. There is no money available now and no guarantee that there will be.

The lawsuit claims that the Defendants kept the prices of Lovenox® and generic enoxaparin higher than they otherwise would have been. The Court has not determined who is right or whether either side won. The lawyers for Plaintiffs will have to prove their claims in Court. No one is claiming that Lovenox® or generic enoxaparin are unsafe or ineffective.

This is a class action lawsuit. The Class includes:

Hospitals, third-party payors, and people without insurance who indirectly purchased, paid for, and/or reimbursed some or all of the purchase price for, Lovenox® or generic enoxaparin,

In Arizona , Arkansas , California , District of Columbia , Florida, Hawaii , Illinois , Iowa , Kansas , Maine , Massachusetts , Michigan , Minnesota , Mississippi , Missouri , Montana , Nebraska , Nevada , New Hampshire , New Mexico , New York , North Carolina , North Dakota , Oregon , South Dakota , Tennessee , Utah , Vermont , West Virginia , and Wisconsin ,

, , , , Florida, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , and , From September 21, 2011 through September 30, 2015 ,

through , For the purpose of personal consumption by themselves, their families, or their members, employees, insureds, participants, patients, beneficiaries or anyone else.

In addition to hospitals, the Class only includes third-party payors and people without insurance who purchased, paid for, and/or reimbursed some or all of the purchase price for, Lovenox® or generic enoxaparin from a pharmacy. This means that third-party payors and people without insurance will only be able to recover damages, if at all, for Lovenox® or generic enoxaparin dispensed from a pharmacy.

Class Members may be impacted by the outcome of this lawsuit. The Plaintiffs are asking for money from the Defendants for the Class.

The Court has appointed a group of attorneys to represent the Class as "Class Counsel." Class Members don't have to pay Class Counsel or anyone else to participate. Instead, if they get money for the Class, they may ask for attorneys' fees and costs. Any fees and costs would be deducted from any money obtained or paid separately by the Defendants. Class Members may hire their own lawyer to appear in Court for them at their own expense.

Class Members have two options:

Stay in the Class : To stay in the Class, Class Members do not have to do anything. If money is obtained, they will be notified about how to ask for a share.

Get out of the Class : If they want to keep their right to sue Defendants on their own or if they simply do not want to be included, they need to exclude themselves. If they exclude themselves, they cannot get money or benefits from this lawsuit if any are awarded. Class Members must exclude themselves by December 19, 2019.

For More Information and a Detailed Notice, please visit www.DVTmedslawsuit.com or call 1-866-411-6987.

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP is a ninety-plus attorney law firm with offices in San Francisco, New York, and Nashville. The firm represents clients in individual, group, and class action lawsuits in federal courts nationwide. Lieff Cabraser has litigated and resolved hundreds of class action lawsuits and thousands of individual cases.

SOURCE Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP