Hospitech Respiration's Respiratory Guard System Prevents Complications in Mechanically Ventilated Patients

TEL-AVIV, Israel, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 600 ventilated patients have been successfully treated with a unique respiratory guard system, the AnapnoGuard, in the US, Israel and China.

The AnapnoGuard, produced by Israeli medical device company, Hospitech Respiration, significantly reduces ventilation complications in intubated patients and minimizes the exposure of clinical teams to contamination.

The system works alongside and is complementary to the ventilator. It provides automated airway cuff pressure management and automated evacuation of the subglottic secretions.

The system, internationally approved by FDA (510(k)), CE, and CFDA, consists of an automatic control unit (AG100s) and a proprietary multi lumen endotracheal tube, which prevents ventilator-associated complications, including Hospital Acquired Pneumonia Ventilator, Associated Pneumonia, and injury to the trachea.

These two automated functions reduce the likelihood of pulmonary infections and the development of pneumonia that tend to develop in a significant percentage of ventilated patients, including severe COVID-19 ventilated patients. Where an infection has already developed, it alleviates the symptoms and helps to shorten recovery time.

Last March, the AnapnoGuard was used in China to treat ventilated COVID-19 patients in China's Hubei Province, the original epicenter of the pandemic. In Israel, the system has been used in several leading hospitals, including Rambam MC.

Prof. Gil Bolotin, Director of the Department of Cardiac Surgery at the Rambam Medical Center in Haifa, Israel said: "For the past two years, my department has been using the AnapnoGuard system when treating high-risk ventilated cardiac patients. During this time, we have seen a significant reduction in the number of patients who developed lung and pulmonary infections following intubation."

Yoav Venkert, CEO of Hospitech Respiration, said: "The outbreak of COVID-19 has highlighted the need for hospitals to find new and innovative solutions to medical challenges they are facing. Right at the onset of the outbreak, we responded to a spike in demand for airway management solutions in ICUs and COVID-19 care wards by offering our devices pro bono to help medical teams treat ventilated coronavirus patients in Israel.

"While the COVID-19 outbreak created a massive surge in demand for ventilators, which is expected to increase the ventilator market by 400% in 2020 in comparison to 2019, the number of pulmonary and airway complications associated with the use of ventilators is expected to negatively affect the ventilator market growth. The AnapnoGuard system provides the best solution to address these complications."

SOURCE Hospitech Respiration

Related Links

https://www.hospitech.co.il/

