Host Analytics Rebrands as Planful

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Host Analytics, Inc., a leading financial planning and analysis (FP&A) platform provider, announced today that the company has changed its name to Planful , Inc.

The name, Planful, is inspired by the company's vision for Continuous Planning, where businesses globally benefit from significantly faster planning and smarter financial decisions—elevating the financial IQ of an entire organization.

"Business is continuous and highly dynamic—our vision for Planful enables responsive, nimble planning and decision-making by empowering all parts of a company to be engaged in these processes," said Grant Halloran, Chief Executive Officer, Planful. "Changing our name to Planful represents a new milestone in the visionary journey of our company. We were the first company to bring FP&A automation to the cloud, over a decade ago, and we are excited to now bring this modern capability to thousands more customers around the world under our new name."

Planful, a cloud-based platform that seamlessly unifies financial planning, financial close & consolidation, reporting, and analytics, dramatically accelerates the end-to-end FP&A process. By creating faster and more collaborative planning cycles, the finance team can leverage Planful's Continuous Planning capabilities to better fulfill their strategic advisory roles at companies navigating rapidly changing business environments.

"Disruptive times call for better business planning," said Doug Henschen, Vice President, Principal Analyst, Constellation Research. "When companies need to innovate or respond to rapidly changing market conditions, they need visibility into the business. Leading planning platforms, such as Planful, enable faster decision cycles and offer strategic insight and value to finance leaders."

About Planful

Planful (formerly Host Analytics) is a leading financial planning and analysis (FP&A) cloud platform. Planful delivers a vision of Continuous Planning by accelerating the end-to-end FP&A process and fostering business-wide participation in agile planning and decision-making. More than 800 customers including, Bose, Boston Red Sox, Del Monte, TGI Friday's, and 23andMe rely on Planful for financial planning and budgeting, dynamic operational planning, financial consolidations, reporting, and visual analytics. Planful is a private company backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm specializing in transformational investments in established technology businesses. Learn more at www.planful.com .

