Host Analytics Recognized as a November 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Host Analytics , a leading financial planning and analysis platform provider, today announced the company was recognized with a November 2019 Customers' Choice distinction and is listed in the 2019 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions report for being a vendor most highly rated by its users worldwide. The Host Analytics platform allows finance leaders to raise the financial IQ within their entire organization with Continuous Planning capabilities, resulting in faster planning and financially smart decisions.

To download a free copy of this report, click here .

In this report, Host Analytics received a 92 percent out of a 100 percent willingness to recommend rating and an overall rating of 4.6 out of 5 for the Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions market, based on 60 reviews as of October 31, 2019, among vendors also considered for this distinction. Earlier this year, Host Analytics was named a Leader in the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions for the third consecutive year.

The full breadth of customer reviews that contributed to the Customers' Choice distinction can be found on the Gartner Peer Insights site, including:

Great product with focus on keeping you as a customer for the long term. Host Analytics is easy to configure and get up and running quickly. They have fantastic customer support through their Customers for Life focus. The reporting is really top notch and we look forward to continuing to implement new functionality soon." with focus on keeping you as a customer for the long term. Host Analytics is easy to configure and get up and running quickly. They have fantastic customer support through their Customers for Life focus. The reporting is really top notch and we look forward to continuing to implement new functionality soon."

awesome partner !" It has been a pleasure doing business with Host Analytics. The application is robust and has really helped us improve our budget process. The reporting functionality has allowed us to create dynamic reports by department. The people at Host are responsive and knowledgeable." "Host Analytics an!" It has been a pleasure doing business with Host Analytics. The application is robust and has really helped us improve our budget process. The reporting functionality has allowed us to create dynamic reports by department. The people at Host are responsive and knowledgeable."

easy to use , Host Analytics has been a process changer in how we forecast and budget going from multiple disconnected processes to a single system that does it all. Forecasting budgeting, workforce planning, consolidation and multiple scenario planning." "Product is great and, Host Analytics has been a process changer in how we forecast and budget going from multiple disconnected processes to a single system that does it all. Forecasting budgeting, workforce planning, consolidation and multiple scenario planning."

"We thank our customers for helping us achieve this exciting recognition," said Grant Halloran, Chief Executive Officer. "We strive to give finance leaders a dramatically different experience with a Continuous Planning approach that helps them be agile in their planning cycles, better engage in core strategic operations, and elevate the financial intelligence of the whole business."

Sources: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions, Robert Anderson, John Van Decker, Greg Leiter, 8 August 2019. Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis Solutions, Peer Contributors, 10 December 2019.

Disclaimers

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Peer Insights

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home .

About Host Analytics

Host Analytics is the leading provider of cloud-based financial planning and analysis solutions. Built with financial expertise and a dedication to customer success, Host Analytics meets the needs of finance and accounting teams and helps them to evolve as business conditions change. More than 800 customers including American Express GBT, Bose, Boston Red Sox, Evernote, Overstock.com, Peet's Coffee & Tea, and Pinterest rely on Host Analytics for financial planning, consolidation, reporting and analytics. Host Analytics is a private company backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm specializing in transformational investments in established technology businesses.

Additional Resources

Hear more from Host Analytics customers: https://hostanalytics.com/customers/

Learn about Continuous Planning: https://hostanalytics.com/blog/

Join the conversation on social media: LinkedIn , Twitter , or Facebook

Media Contact:

Kasey Thomas

SSPR

kthomas@sspr.com

SOURCE Host Analytics

Related Links

https://hostanalytics.com

