Host Raises $450,000 in Seed Funding

BOSTON, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Host, the first application-based platform connecting corporations with certified and insured bartenders, announces it has closed $450,000 in funding from a stellar consortium of private domestic investors. The funds will be used to scale, expand market share and focus on product development. Co-founded by Michelle Carazas and Brian Megill, the Host application helps corporate businesses secure trusted bartenders for their events on-demand.

"Having served as a bartender myself for many years, I realized people are often desperate to find the perfect bartender to ensure the success of their corporate event. Unfortunately, there was never an easy platform to simply connect those businesses with trusted bartenders. That's where the idea for Host was born," said Michelle Carazas, Co-Founder and CEO of Host. "As simple as Uber connects drivers with riders, Host connects certified bartenders with corporate events."

Host launched in 2018 with a multi-sided platform application. Through the application, corporations can post details about their event and secure a bartender. Host has become a go-to corporate resource as every bartender has been previously evaluated and selected through a five-step process and covered with liquor and general liability insurance to assure corporate compliance with management buildings' requirement.

Lead Investor, Ian Levine, shared, "I was overwhelmed by the excitement in the business community for the niche service Host is providing. Internal corporate event planners and landlords were frustrated to not have a turnkey, on-demand service. Host is filling this gap."

"Today, leading-edge companies are realizing their competitive battleground lies not just in the goods and services they provide, but in creating memorable, branded in-person experiences for their customers and employees," said Brian Megill, Co-Founder of Host. "Host is proud to be the trusted, reliable and convenient source for over 500 corporations creating those exceptional experiences."

Host's vision is to create community through every experience they service. With the support of Host's strategic investors and partners, the company is poised for unprecedented growth, additional investments and ready to scale.

