Host Sofia Altuna and Voice AI Experts Jolene Amit, Danny Bernstein, Manuel Bronstein, Dave Isbitski and Bret Kinsella Featured in First-Ever "VOICE Talks Presented by Google Assistant"

ARLINGTON, Va. and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VOICE Talks Presented by Google Assistant, a production partnership between Modev Productions and Google , announced the lineup of voice technology innovators, experts and influencers from Amazon, Google, Voca.ai, and Voicebot.ai featured in the premiere livestream episode, which airs April 28 at 2pm ET/11am PT . The guiding theme for this first episode is "Voice Technology for a New Era."

Register for the show HERE

Hosted by Sofia Altuna, Google Assistant, each exciting and interactive program showcases a selection of industry leaders who are shaping the Voice AI ecosystem. They will share their insights on the latest trends and technological advancements in voice tech and how voice is helping consumers and businesses get things done like never before.

Voice experts include:

Manuel Bronstein , VP Product, Google Assistant

, VP Product, Google Assistant Danny Bernstein , Managing Director, Global Product Partnerships, Google Assistant

, Managing Director, Global Product Partnerships, Google Assistant Dave Isbitski , Chief Evangelist of Alexa, Amazon Alexa

, Chief Evangelist of Alexa, Amazon Alexa Bret Kinsella Founder, CEO, and Researcher, Voicebot.ai

Jolene Amit , VP of Marketing, Voca.ai

Each episode will feature dynamic clips that show how people are using Google Assistant in this new era and viewers will be inspired and learn how Google Assistant can support them in their daily lives. In addition, viewers will have the opportunity to connect with experts and the global Voice community providing networking and idea-sharing. From the comfort of their own homes and devices, using the hashtag, #AskSofia, viewers can participate in the action via live polls, Q&As with the host, Sofia Altuna and featured guests, and enter contests to win VOICE Talks giveaways, including Google Assistant-enabled devices. To learn more about and register for VOICE Talks Presented by Google Assistant, please go to voice talks.ai .

Google Assistant, which first made its debut May 2016, is an artificial intelligence-powered virtual assistant developed by Google available across mobile and smart home devices, as well as cars. Users can have a natural conversation with Google Assistant to get things done, like play music, turn on the lights or start a favorite TV show. In 2020, Google Assistant is already available on more than 1 billion devices in more than 90 countries, and used by more than 500 million users monthly.

Modev Productions was created to meet the increasing demand for dynamic and well-produced digital content. Erickson created a team of leaders in their respective fields in order to bring the highest-quality production expertise, creative minds and operational skill to long-form and short-form content that complements the incredible existing team of experts in all facets of live event production.

About Modev:

Modev was founded by Pete Erickson in 2008 on the simple belief that human connection is vital in the era of digital transformation. Today, Modev leverages exponential technologies and methods to build communities at scale, manage transformation strategies and produce market/leading events such as VOICE Summit, sponsored by Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and Spinnaker Summit, sponsored by Netflix. Modev also curates specialty communities such as Voicehacks, Machinery.ai and Security by Design. Modev staff, better known as "Modevators," include more than 50 community building and transformation experts from around the world. To learn more about Modev, VOICE and the breadth of events offered live and virtually, please go to modev.com.

SOURCE Modev