Hosting Infrastructure Services Market to grow by USD 186.39 Bn by 2026, Increasing demand for cloud-based services- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the hosting infrastructure services market, operating in the Information Technology industry. The report estimates the market to register an incremental growth of USD 186.39 billion, at a CAGR of 10.79% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hosting Infrastructure Services Market 2022-2026

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Aruba Spa, AT, and T Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Daisy Group Ltd., DreamHost LLC, Fujitsu Ltd., GoDaddy Inc., Internap Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., NTT Communications Corp., United Internet AG, VMware Inc., and Wipro Ltd. are among some of the major market participants. Request Free Sample Report.

Hosting Infrastructure Services Market Segmentation

Based on geographic segmentation, 46% of the market's originated from North America during the forecast period. In addition, segment 2, led the growth under the segment 2 name. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

End-user

BFSI



IT and telecommunication



Government



Retail and E-commerce



Others

Geographic

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

Hosting Infrastructure Services Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The hosting infrastructure services market report covers the following areas:

Hosting Infrastructure Services Market Size

Hosting Infrastructure Services Market Trends

Hosting Infrastructure Services Market Industry Analysis

Hosting Infrastructure Services Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist hosting infrastructure services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hosting infrastructure services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hosting infrastructure services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hosting infrastructure services market, vendors

Hosting Infrastructure Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.79% Market growth 2022-2026 $186.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 46% Key consumer countries US, Japan, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Aruba Spa, AT and T Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Ltd., Daisy Group Ltd., DreamHost LLC, Fujitsu Ltd., GoDaddy Inc., Internap Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Lumen Technologies Inc., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., NTT Communications Corp., Rackspace Technology Inc., United Internet AG, VMware Inc., and Wipro Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 IT and telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on IT and telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on IT and telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on IT and telecommunication - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on IT and telecommunication - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Government - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Government - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Government - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Government - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Government - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Retail and e-commerce - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Retail and e-commerce - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Retail and e-commerce - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Retail and e-commerce - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Retail and e-commerce - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 76: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 90: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 95: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 96: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 97: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 98: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 99: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 100: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 101: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 104: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 106: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 109: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 AT and T Inc.

Exhibit 111: AT and T Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: AT and T Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: AT and T Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: AT and T Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Colt Technology Services Group Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Colt Technology Services Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Colt Technology Services Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Colt Technology Services Group Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 118: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 GoDaddy Inc.

Exhibit 122: GoDaddy Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: GoDaddy Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: GoDaddy Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: GoDaddy Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 126: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 127: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Lumen Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 130: Lumen Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Lumen Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Lumen Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Lumen Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 134: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Microsoft Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Rackspace Technology Inc.

Exhibit 139: Rackspace Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Rackspace Technology Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Rackspace Technology Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 142: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 143: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 144: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 145: Research methodology



Exhibit 146: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 147: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 148: List of abbreviations

