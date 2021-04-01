Hot Dog! Data Shows MLB Teams that Sell the Most Hot Dogs Win the Most Games

"The right players on the field aren't the only ingredient of successful teams," said NHDSC President Eric Mittenthal. "It's clear that well-fed, enthusiastic fans drive winning too and no food makes fans happier at a ballgame than hot dogs and sausages."

Major League Baseball fans typically eat around 20 million hot dogs and 4.5 million sausages per season, with the reigning world champion Dodgers and their iconic Dodger Dog regularly selling the most.

With COVID-19 restrictions remaining in place around baseball, the 2021 season will again look much different than a typical one, but as restrictions start to lift and fans return to stadiums, teams will again continue the long-standing tradition of passing out wieners at baseball games. Many teams have announced on their websites that streamlined menus will be offered with individually packaged foods and condiments.

"We have implemented our Play It Safe – Commitment to Care program at all of our ballparks to establish strict COVID-19 protocols in accordance with federal, state and local COVID guidelines," said Marc Heintzman, Communications Specialist at Delaware North, a global food service vendor supplying products to several MLB teams. "For our guests, this means adoption of cashless technology, mobile ordering, no more vendors walking the stands, and socially distanced layouts at walk-up concessions."

Many teams have announced their attendance plans for opening day on April 1, with most teams allowing somewhere between 10 and 50 percent capacity for fan entry.

"While the number of fans in the seats might be lower, the emotional connection between hot dogs and baseball remains," said Mittenthal. "As the original in-stadium delivered food, hot dogs and sausages are well positioned to only grow in popularity as fans return to the ballpark this summer."

About the NHDSC: Established in 1994 by the American Meat Institute, the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council serves as an information resource to consumers and media on questions related to quality, safety, nutrition and preparation of hot dogs and sausages. The Council also celebrates hot dogs and sausages as iconic American foods.

CONTACT:

Casey Kammerle

(610) 312-4428

SOURCE National Hot Dog and Sausage Council