Hot Dog on a Stick® Celebrates 75th Anniversary with $0.75 Original Turkey Dogs on Saturday, April 24

"While it's impossible to know just how many people we have served over our incredible 75-year history, the mark Hot Dog on a Stick has made in the hearts and lives of our customers and Hotdoggers (past and present) is clear," said Annica Conrad, Chief Marketing Officer for Global Franchise Group, the parent company of Hot Dog on a Stick. "Hot Dog on a Stick is about enjoying life to the fullest and making lasting memories. We hope everyone joins us on April 24 th to celebrate our incredible ride and have some fun."

Hot Dog on a Stick was founded on Muscle Beach in Santa Monica by Dave Barham in 1946. Barham used his Mother's cornbread recipe to create the now famous Hot Dog on a Stick and grew the concept from the beach to county fairs, to the malls. The brand has a storied history and is a pop culture icon frequently featured in TV, movies, and music videos. It is also a celebrity favorite and on the menu at many A-List events. In recent years, Hot Dog on a Stick has evolved into a lifestyle concept and the brand now has a line of merchandise and apparel which can be found here: https://hotdogonastick.threadless.com/.

*Limit one per customer. Applicable on original turkey Hot Dog on a Stick purchase only. Valid 4/24/21 only. At participating locations. In-store only. Restrictions apply, see store for details.

