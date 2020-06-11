NEW YORK, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hot Drinks in US: Top Growth Opportunities



Summary

Hot Drinks in US: Top Growth Opportunities provides recommended actions and detailed analysis of how to target the best growth opportunities for Hot Drinks producers and retailers. Readers can understand what categories, channels, companies, and consumers will drive the success of Hot Drinks markets in US through detailed and robust data, expert insight, and case studies.







Top Growth Opportunity reports use a risk versus reward opportunity model to identify the best growth markets for Hot Drinks producers. Through this in-depth study of market and category dynamics, readers are able to identify key opportunities, and what they need to do in order to target them.



Top Growth Opportunities for Hot Drinks in US provides an overview of the Hot Drinks market, analyzing market data, demographic consumption patterns within the category, and the key consumer trends driving consumption.proprietary Risk vs Reward Opportunity model pinpoints the best growth opportunities for Hot Drinks producers, suppliers and retailers by combining robust, granular data and expert insight.



The report uses this framework to identify the best opportunities, analyze white spaces in the market, and outline new product development that will effectively target the most pertinent consumer need states. These are combined to offer strategic recommendations to capitalize on evolving consumer landscapes.



- Key consumer demographic groups driving consumption within the US market. Improve your consumer targeting by understanding who's driving the market, what they want, and why

- A study of market value and volumes over 2014-2019 for US, supplemented with category, brand and packaging analysis that shows the current state of the market, and how it will evolve over the 2019-2023 period

- White space analysis, to pinpoint attractive spaces in the market and the key actions to take

- Insight into the implications behind the data, and analysis of how the consumer needs will evolve in the short-to-medium term future

- Examples of international and regional product innovation targeting key consumer needs



Scope

- Amongst the top ten high-potential countries, the US hot drinks sector ranked fifteenth on the Opportunity Score and was valued at US$20,660.2 million in 2019

- The American hot drinks sector ranks fifteenth in terms of per capita expenditure in US dollar terms

- The US hot drinks sector is expected to register growth at a CAGR of 4.2% over 2019-2023

- The US hot drinks sector is expected to register faster growth over 2019-2023 when compared to 2014-2019 in US$ terms



- This report brings together consumer analysis and market data to provide actionable insight into the behavior of US's Hot Drinks consumers.

- This is based on unique consumer data, developed from extensive consumption surveys and consumer group tracking, which quantifies the influence of 20 consumption motivations in the Hot Drinks sector.

- Category, brand, and packaging dynamics are also examined. This allows product and marketing strategies to be better aligned with the leading trends in the market.



