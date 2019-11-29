HOT Holiday Gifts With Cassie Lane on Tips on TV Blog

ATLANTA, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It is time to start thinking about those hot gifts that will be on everyone's wish list. Here to help is Cassie Slane, lifestyle expert, technology expert and blogger.

A super deal on a printer is the Epson EcoTank ET2760 features cartridge-free printing and enough ink to print thousands of pages in the box. It is a great gift for the busy family; eliminates the hassle of running out of ink at the worst times. Up to two years of ink in the box and best of all great for printing borderless 4" x 6" photos. With the EcoTank printer, families can enjoy convenient wireless and voice-activated with Alexa printing, auto 2-sided printing, and savings of up to 90 percent with low-cost replacement ink bottles. For more information, visit epson.com.

Lands' End is your one-stop-shop for all things holiday. Whether it is holiday parties or staying cozy while lounging around the house, they are known for combining style and functionality, so look good while staying warm at the same time. Based in Wisconsin, Lands' End knows a thing or two about spreading the warmth, so get ready for the season with cozy fleece pullovers and fun flannel shirts that can be easily layered with their Expedition Parka and topped off with a soft hat and scarf. Also, add a monogram or embroidery to any of these holiday products to craft your individual touch.

If you are looking for other gift ideas, you can opt for slippers or a fan favorite, their needlepoint stockings. They also have an extensive home selection including plush throw blankets and even gifts for the family dog. Check out their website, landsend.com, for Black Friday savings up to 50% off your order.

The Body Shop, a global beauty brand that offers high-quality natural products that are produced ethically and sustainability, with gift offerings for everyone on your list. They just launched their fantastic array of gifts for the holiday season, featuring makeup, hair products, fragrances and skincare. And what's better this holiday, they're encouraging young girls to dream big by committing to donate $1 for every holiday gift sold to Plan International USA to help empower 1,200 youth through national leadership programs. These programs help to transform gender norms by creating new narratives about girls focused on power, intelligence and capability. For more information, visit: thebodyshop.com.

