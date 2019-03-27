Hot Melt Adhesives Market - Global Industry Analysis, Value, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hot Melt Adhesives Market - Overview



Hot melts are chemicals that are thermally melted to develop cohesion (internal strength) by Middle East & Africans of cooling.Hot melt adhesives primarily consist of three components: polymer or blend of polymers, tackifying resin, and wax/oil.



These adhesives also include an antioxidant, filler or UV stabilizer, or a pigment as per the application.Hot tack, open time, and settling time are the key properties of hot melt adhesives.



Hot tack refers to the stickiness of an adhesive, while open time is the time taken by an adhesive to create the bond. Settling time is the time taken by an adhesive to form a bond of acceptable strength.



Based on application, the packaging segment held major share of the global hot melt adhesives market in 2017 owing to the growth in the packaging industry, led by expansion of retail chains and burgeoning health care and cosmetics sectors.This trend is likely to continue throughout the forecast period.



Non-woven/hygiene is also a key application segment of the global hot melt adhesives market.



In terms of value and volume, Asia Pacific accounted for prominent share of the global hot melt adhesives market in 2017.The region is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.



China and India are highly lucrative countries for hot melt adhesives in Asia Pacific.Rise in demand for packaging applications in food and e-commerce industries is boosting the market in Asia Pacific.



Advancements in the health care industry and improvements in lifestyle in China and India are also anticipated to propel the demand for hot melt adhesives in non-woven/hygiene products. The European Union and the U.S. Government have imposed restrictions on materials with high VOC content such as solvent-based adhesives. This is estimated to augment the demand for hot melt adhesives in these regions.



Hot melt adhesives carry technical limitations such as smaller temperature range to which they can be exposed due to lower melting points compared to their close substitutes such as solvent-based adhesives and water-based adhesives. This is expected to restrain the market in the near future.



This report analyzes and forecasts the market for hot melt adhesives at the global, regional, and country levels.The market has been forecast in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (kilo tons) from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.



The study includes market indicators, drivers, and restraints of the global hot melt adhesives market.It also covers the anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for hot melt adhesives during the forecast period.



The report also highlights opportunities in the hot melt adhesives market at the global and regional levels.



The report also analyzes price trends and forecasts prices of hot melt adhesives at the global and regional levels.



The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global hot melt adhesives market.Porter's Five Forces model for the hot melt adhesives market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market.



The report covers the regulatory landscape that includes various regulations regarding the product across the globe to understand the various legal constraints that can affect the product offering. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market value, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



The study provides a decisive view of the global hot melt adhesives market by segmenting it in terms of product and application.In terms of product, the market has been segmented into ethylene vinyl acetate, polyolefins (amorphous polyolefin and metallocene polyolefin), polyamides, polyurethanes, styrene block copolymers, and others (including polycarbonate and polycaprolactone).



In terms of application, the hot melt adhesives market has been segregated into packaging, construction, automotive, non-woven/hygiene, furniture, footwear, book and paper binding, electronics, and others (including textiles and DIY).Market segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends.



Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for hot melt adhesives in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



The report provides the actual value of the hot melt adhesives market for 2017 and the estimated market value for 2018 along with forecast for the next eight years.The size of the global hot melt adhesives market has been provided in terms of volume (kilo tons) and value (US$ Mn).



The market value has been provided for the global, regional, and country-level markets.



The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global hot melt adhesives market.Around 70% of the global hot melt adhesives market is consolidated, while the rest is fragmented with the presence of a few unorganized players.



Key players include H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, Arkema, 3M, Sika AG, Jowat SE, TEX YEAR INDUSTRIES INC., Hexcel Corporation, Dowdupont, Beardow Adams, HEARTLAND ADHESIVES LLC, REXtac, LLC, Toyobo Co., Ltd, Akzo Nobel N.V., and Exxon Mobil Corporation. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. The report also comprises a matrix of comparison between the top four players operating in the global hot melt adhesives market along with analysis of business strategies.



The global hot melt adhesives market has been segmented as follows:



Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market, by Product

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Polyolefins

Amorphous Polyolefin

Metallocene Polyolefin

Polyamides

Polyurethanes

Styrene Block Copolymers

Others (including Polycarbonate and Polycaprolactone)



Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market, by Application

Packaging

Construction

Automotive

Non-woven/Hygiene

Furniture

Footwear

Book and Paper Binding

Electronics

Others (including Textiles and DIY)



Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Russia & CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Global and regional share of the hot melt adhesives market in terms of volume (kilo tons) and value (US$ Mn), by product and application segments for the period between 2018 and 2026

Detailed analysis of the country-level demand for hot melt adhesives in countries/sub-regions including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, France, Russia & CIS, China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Taiwan, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, and South Africa with respect to different product and application segments for the period from 2018 to 2026

Key indicators, drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global hot melt adhesives market

Price trend forecasts of the global hot melt adhesives market in terms product

Regulatory landscape, value chain analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the global hot melt adhesives market

Market attractiveness analysis of the global hot melt adhesives market, by product and application

Key findings of the hot melt adhesives market in each region and in-depth analysis of major product and application segments in terms of volume and value

Competition matrix of key players operating in the market of major companies

Detailed company profiles of 15 market players



