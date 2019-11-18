Hot Melt Adhesives Market to Cross USD 10.85 Bn by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a report by Global Market Insights, Inc., the hot melt adhesives market demand is expected to exceed USD 10 billion by 2026. Favorable regulations supporting application of high-quality adhesives to enhance consumer safety in automobile manufacturing may drive market share.

Hot Melt Adhesives Market demand is set to surpass USD 10.85 billion by 2026; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc.

Rising e-commerce sector and increase in online retail channels may trigger the demand for hot melt adhesives in the packaging sector. Stringent government regulations in packaging industry towards the use of nontoxic adhesives and lowering residual toxicity levels may have a positive impact on product demand.

Some major findings of the hot melt adhesives market report include:

The demand for hot melt adhesives is increasing across the globe due to their benefits such as high resistance to wear & tear, and durability under high-pressure conditions.

Increasing consumer inclination for high-quality footwear for outdoor activities may increase market demand as PU based hot melt adhesives are widely used in manufacturing soles for sport shoes.

Some of the major players operating in the market are H.B Fuller, SIKA AG, and DOW.

Companies are engaging in R&D activities to manufacture products that are resistant to acid and maintain mechanical flexibility under high thermal stress.

Stringent regulations in North America for the use of adhesives in food packaging are encouraging companies to develop new products that inhibit oxidation, increase shelf life, and have low residual toxicity levels.

Rising population, growing demand for high-performance textiles from everyday wear and sports & fitness may drive the market for polyester-based hot melt adhesives in the textile market. They are utilized in fabric lamination, fusible textile interlinings, and hem & seam sealing owing to compatibility with natural & synthetic fibers, quick drying time, and nontoxic residual nature.

Rising population, growing demand for high-performance textiles from everyday wear and sports & fitness may drive the market for polyester-based hot melt adhesives in the textile market. They are utilized in fabric lamination, fusible textile interlinings, and hem & seam sealing owing to compatibility with natural & synthetic fibers, quick drying time, and nontoxic residual nature.



The market for polyurethane-based adhesives may increase owing to its extensive use in various end industries such as electronics, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics packaging. Its characteristics such as flexibility, temperature & moisture resistance, and good adhesion to a wide range of substrates such as glass, metal, and plastic may foster the overall hot melt adhesives market share.

Stringent automobile regulations to utilize high-performance materials in Europe may boost the market for high-performance coatings. They are widely used in manufacturing automobile headlights, seats, carpets, and roof liners owing to quick-drying action, low residual concentration, blob free, and lightweight bonding. A rising automobile sector owing to increasing disposable income, and easy availability of low-interest automotive loans may propel the market size.

Hot melt adhesives market participants are engaged in joint ventures and partnerships to offer a high-quality and diverse range of products. Companies are focusing on investing in new manufacturing techniques to create product differentiation and expand product portfolio. Industry players are introducing products with quick drying time, high flexibility, and increased resistance to environmental susceptibilities.

