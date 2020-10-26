Hot on the Heels of Its Apple Pay Integration, SpendHub by Hub-Suite Implements Google Pay

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Multiple Ways to Spend

SpendHub by Hub-suite.com is pleased to announce its users are now able to use both Google Pay and Apple Pay to access their SpendHub credit cards for easy, secure in-store and online purchases. SpendHub's Google Pay and Apple Pay integrations simplify the purchasing process and help protect against fraud with their built-in security features.

Virtual Cards Can Now Be Used for In-Store Purchases

SpendHu'bs Google Pay and Apple Pay options allow you to pay for in-store purchases quickly and safely, using either your virtual or physical SpendHub credit card.

"Having access to SpendHub's virtual cards through Apple Pay and Google Pay is a game-changer for companies who need to give immediate spending power to their employees," says Bill Rose, co-founder of SpendHub. "Virtual cards can be created instantly and employees can add them to their Apple or Google Wallets for purchases on-the-go. No more worrying about losing physical credit cards or waiting for physical cards to arrive."

Using SpendHub's Google Pay or Apple Pay features in-store means you can speed through the checkout line, make contactless purchases, and enjoy the added security of built-in protections like encryption of your card details and the use of Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode to reduce fraud.

Single Touch Online Purchases

For online purchases, having to repeatedly fill out contact forms or insert credit card information is no longer required. With a single tap on the Google Pay or Apple Pay button, your transaction is securely completed, using either a SpendHub physical or virtual card.

SpendHub Continues to Innovate

SpendHub's latest Google Pay integration is yet another solution to provide simplicity, transparency, flexibility, and security for companies to manage employee spending. SpendHub's Google Pay and Apple Pay integrations, its Xero and Quickbooks integration, and its robust budgeting and credit card management tools, all combine to create a powerful platform to help you take control of your company finances.

About Hub-Suite

Along with SpendHub 's credit card expense management tool, Hub-Suite's products include: RecruitHub , a video interview platform; ConnectHub , a video conferencing app; AdHub , an interactive video marketing tool; and TrainingHub, a 24/7 interactive digital training platform (coming soon).

