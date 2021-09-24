Hot Stamping Foils Market size to increase by almost $ 150 Mn during 2021-2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

The hot stamping foils market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

The report identifies the use of hot foil stamping to improve package aesthetics and attract customers as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The report also provides information on other latest trends and drivers impacting the overall market environment.

The Hot Stamping Foils Market is segmented by Product (Metallic, Pigment, and Holographic) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). The growing demand for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and consumer packaged goods (CPG) products in emerging countries will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the hot stamping foil market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The hot stamping foils market covers the following areas:

Hot Stamping Foils Market Sizing

Hot Stamping Foils Market Forecast

Hot Stamping Foils Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

API FOILMAKERS Ltd.

Crown Roll Leaf Inc.

ITW Specialty Films

Katani co. Ltd

Kolon Industries Inc.

LEONHARD KURZ Stiftung & Co. KG

MURATA KIMPAKU Co. Ltd.

Oike Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Spartanics

UNIVACCO Technology Inc.

Global Aluminum Foil Packaging Market - Global aluminum foil packaging market is segmented by end-user (food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Global Aluminum Foil Market - Global aluminum foil market is segmented by application (food and beverage packaging, consumer packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Metallic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pigment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Holographic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

