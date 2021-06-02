Hot Summer Deal: Avelo Airlines Extends $19 Fare from Phoenix to Los Angeles

"Escaping the desert heat for Southern California's majestic beaches and refreshing outdoor shopping, dining, entertainment and activities is more affordable than ever," said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. "As America opens back up, traveling is at the top of everyone's list this summer, and there is no better destination than LA to cool your heels or get away with family and friends. With fares starting at $19, Southern California is more irresistible than ever."

Avelo serves Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport (AZA) and Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) — both more convenient, stress-free alternatives to the major international airports in each market. Flight XP110 departs AZA daily at 9:05 a.m., arriving BUR at 10:40 a.m. Flight XP109 departs BUR at 7:00 a.m. arriving AZA at 8:25 a.m. local time.

The route is served by 189-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft, one of the most fuel-efficient commercial aircraft globally, providing Customers with a large, comfortable cabin with more room, more seats and more seating options than the regional aircraft typically serving the airports in Avelo's network.

Whether Customers are departing or arriving, BUR offers a refreshingly hassle-free experience. Named the 2019 "Best U.S. Airport" by Fodor's Travel, BUR features include seamless curbside pickup and drop-off, smaller crowds, shorter walking distances from curb to gate, unrivaled speed for plane-to-carousel bag delivery, and shorter TSA security lines. No airport is closer to downtown LA, Hollywood, Pasadena and other attractions throughout Southern California — making BUR the ultra-convenient, stress-free gateway to Greater LA.

Flights between AZA and BUR can be booked on aveloair.com.

High-res media assets can be downloaded via the Avelo Newsroom.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time- and money-saving convenience, surprisingly low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its "Avelo Soul of Service" culture. Operating a fleet of next-generation Boeing 737 aircraft, Avelo provides nonstop service between 11 destinations across the Western U.S. and its base at Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR). Later this year, Avelo will begin service to and from its first East Coast base at Tweed New Haven Airport (HVN). For more information visit aveloair.com .

*The introductory one-way $19 fare includes government taxes and fees. The fare is available on a limited number of seats and must be purchased for flights completed in June 2021. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services apply. For full terms and conditions see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

SOURCE Avelo Airlines

Related Links

https://www.aveloair.com

