Hot Summer Tips to Keep You Looking Cool

Hydrate: While it's important to protect skin with a lightweight, SPF-heavy summer moisturizer, higher temperatures can leave skin dehydrated, so it is essential to drink water too. The Mayo Clinic recommends drinking 2.7 liters of water a day for women and 3.7 liters a day for men, so drink up to maintain that summertime glow!

While it's important to protect skin with a lightweight, SPF-heavy summer moisturizer, higher temperatures can leave skin dehydrated, so it is essential to drink water too. The Mayo Clinic recommends drinking 2.7 liters of water a day for women and 3.7 liters a day for men, so drink up to maintain that summertime glow! Take your vitamins: Like water for skin, your nails can also benefit from vitamins, especially during the summer when some of our favorite activities, like going in the pool, can damage hair and nails. Go beyond topical treatments by adding vitamins that encourage the production of proteins for nail growth to your routine you can enjoy those mani/pedis even more!

Like water for skin, your nails can also benefit from vitamins, especially during the summer when some of our favorite activities, like going in the pool, can damage hair and nails. Go beyond topical treatments by adding vitamins that encourage the production of proteins for nail growth to your routine you can enjoy those mani/pedis even more! Smile bright : A white smile is always in season! With summer food and drinks like berries and wine everywhere, you'll want some help keeping yours white and bright! Colgate® Optic White® High Impact White® toothpaste really works because it has hydrogen peroxide, which is a key whitening ingredient that goes below the surface of the tooth to deeply whiten.

: A white smile is always in season! With summer food and drinks like berries and wine everywhere, you'll want some help keeping yours white and bright! Colgate® Optic White® High Impact White® toothpaste really works because it has hydrogen peroxide, which is a key whitening ingredient that goes below the surface of the tooth to deeply whiten. Cleanse: After spending time getting ready, the last thing you want are panda eyes! Swap in a waterproof mascara and update your foundation to a lightweight formula with a shade to accommodate changes between your winter and summer coloring.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive is a leading global consumer products company, tightly focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition. Colgate sells its products in over 200 countries and territories around the world under such internationally recognized brand names as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, Tom's of Maine, Sorriso, Speed Stick, Lady Speed Stick, Softsoap, Irish Spring, Protex, Sanex, Elta MD, PCA Skin, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. For more information about Colgate's global business, visit the Company's web site at http://www.colgatepalmolive.com. To learn more about Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® oral health education program, please visit http://www.colgatebsbf.com. CL-C

SOURCE Colgate-Palmolive

Related Links

https://www.colgatepalmolive.com/en-us

