Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Market analysis in Industrial Machinery Industry | Technavio estimates $ 1.69 Billion growth during 2021-2025

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as rapid urbanization and industrialization and increasing implementation of regional codes and standards. However, corrosion of piping systems will hinder the market growth.

The rising need to conserve energy is expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. But the excessive pressure on heaters to replace the radiated heat might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The hot water recirculation pumps market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Calpeda Spa, Daikin Industries Ltd., Danfoss AS, Grundfos Holding AS, Hitachi Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NIBE Industrier AB, Taco Inc., Toshiba Corp., and Xylem Inc.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the hot water recirculation pumps market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product, the hot water recirculation pumps market is classified into active hot water recirculation pumps and passive hot water recirculation pumps. The market witnessed maximum demand for active hot water recirculation pumps in 2020.

is classified into active hot water recirculation pumps and passive hot water recirculation pumps. The market witnessed maximum demand for active hot water recirculation pumps in 2020. By Geography, the market is analyzed across Europe , North America , APAC, MEA, and South America . Europe will have the largest share of the market.

