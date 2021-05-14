Hot Wheels Wooden Toy Car Storage Carrier Holder Truck and Trailer Display Case from Tidy Treasures Launches

BRISBANE, Australia, May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tidy Treasures is pleased to announce that its Hot Wheels storage truck is now available on Amazon. This toy organizer is suitable for children aged three years and above and was designed to help them develop the habit of tidying up after playing. Tidy Treasures believes strongly in creating a balance between play and tidiness and delivers interactive products that can play a critical role in children's development.

"Studies based on neuroscience show that good or poor habit development is a core part of the direction you take in life. Most outcomes in our lives were determined by a series of small decisions that turned into habits. By setting your child up early with good habits and decision-making, there will be positive flow-on effects for further decisions they make in life," said Conor Brennan, the spokesperson from Tidy Treasures. "We don't just offer a cool-looking storage solution; we want the best for your child in life. Following your purchase, there will be further surprises for your child, and as with any surprise, you will just have to wait and see."

Constructed of premium-quality hard plywood, the 44-inch toy car carrier truck from Tidy Treasures can withstand rough handling. The product can hold as many as 48 toy cars and works as a freestanding unit or attached to the wall. It comes with a name personalization feature and parents can stain or paint as they desire.

The components of the toy car display case include

One fully assembled toy car display truck.

Two landing gears for the freestanding option.

One packet of alphabet letter tiles with multiple copies of letters.

One safety strap and all hardware for installation.

One tidy habits pack with car sticker game.

Contact Name: Conor Brennan

Contact Phone: +61431414093

Contact Email: [email protected]

About Tidy Treasures

At Tidy Treasures we develop products that store your child's most treasured items. We make storage spaces for happy faces.

We believe in the balance between play and tidiness. That is why our products are developed to be interactive with your child's play. They are built to foster the connection between playtime and tidying up afterwards.

We turn tidy into child's play!

