HOTB Software Recognized for Healthcare Data Innovation With 2020 MedTech Breakthrough Award

IRVINE, Calif., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HOTB Software, a leading SaaS provider within the compliance industry, announced that MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies in the global health and medical technology market, has selected HOTB's Surgical Center Toolbox (SCT) solution as the winner in the fourth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program.

HOTB Software

HOTB's SaaS platform for ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), Surgical Center Toolbox (SCT), eliminates manual processes and assists healthcare staff with digitizing their entire practice. The solution simplifies reporting for all major accreditation bodies within the industry as well as other regulatory compliance mandates.

SCT includes the ability for healthcare staff to create dynamic policies and procedures and search their agency standards using keyword search to ensure compliance. Additionally, SCT comes with survey preparation; employee, contracts and vendor records storage; assignable reminders; electronic customizable logs; and continuing education and training through Medline University.

"We are providing the most powerful platform to assist ASCs in managing and navigating the complex accreditation and compliance landscape," said Andy Firoved, CEO, HOTB. "SCT's full capability goes well beyond anything else on the market, making it the only full compliance and accreditation platform serving ASCs. This 2020 MedTech Breakthrough Award is a strong testament to the success and innovation of SCT."

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Medical Devices, and many more. This year's program attracted over 3,750 nominations from over 15 different countries.

"While accreditation processes can be incredibly complex, HOTB's Surgical Center Toolbox breaks through these complicated processes, combining industry expert knowledge and documentation into a streamlined technology tool that provides clarity," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "HOTB is delivering on a core belief around the critical importance of patient care and safety, and the powerful functionality within SCT is a great example of their innovative approach and stellar execution. We are thrilled to recognize HOTB as an award winner and congratulate them on their well-deserved success and momentum."

About HOTB Software

Having its founding in developing large and complex enterprise software solutions for federal and state governments which have appropriated over $6 billion in program and assistance on behalf of the U.S. Treasury, HOTB transformed into a leading SaaS provider of comprehensive enterprise and cloud-based business and compliance process risk mitigation software. HOTB software results in fulfilling compliance and passing accreditations and audits with less effort, time and expense.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program honoring excellence in health-related technology companies. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies in a multitude of categories. For more information, visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.

Contact:

Neika Fatehi

[email protected]

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE HOTB Software

Related Links

http://hotbsoftware.com

