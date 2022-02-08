Hotel Market in Vietnam to Grow by USD 2.12 billion | Growing Affordability and Rising Disposable Income to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growing affordability and rising disposable income are some of the key market drivers. The growth is attributed to the significant increase in the per capita disposable income and steady economic growth in Vietnam. The per capita income increased even when the economy was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Moreover, the gradual reduction in inequality (GINI coefficient) of per capita income across different classes will improve an individual's spending capability. The increased spending capability of end-users and their rapidly rising population (especially the population of working women) will drive market growth in Vietnam further during the forecast period.

However, factors such as climate change and unexpected weather developments will challenge market growth. The rising incidence of natural disasters such as tropical hurricanes, floods, and rising sea-water levels and the increasing cases of COVID-19 could pose a serious challenge to the revenue of the international tourism industry. This can affect the revenue of the hotel market in Vietnam. Natural disasters severely deteriorate the tourism infrastructure, resources, and buildings. Moreover, rebuilding the tourism infrastructure is an expensive and highly time-consuming process. Such factors are expected to impede the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Market segmentation

By type, the hotel market in Vietnam has been segmented into chain hotels and independent hotels. The chain hotels segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The consistent growth in the travel and tourism industry and high investment in 5-star and 4-star hotels owing to a rise in the propensity for leisure stays in Vietnam will drive the growth in this segment.

By application, the hotel market in Vietnam has been segmented into tourist accommodation and official business. The tourism accommodation segment is expected to have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Though domestic tourism contributes to the segment growth, the demand for international tourism is comparatively high in Vietnam.

Some Companies Mentioned ·

Accor SA



Central Plaza Hotel Public Co. Ltd.



Hyatt Hotels Corp.



InterContinental Hotels Group



La Siesta Premium Hang Be



Marriott International Inc.



Minor International PCL



Muong Thanh Hospitality



SALA DANANG BEACH HOTEL



Vinpearl

Hotel Market in Vietnam Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.43% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.12 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.44 Regional analysis Vietnam Performing market contribution Vietnam at 100% Key consumer countries Vietnam Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accor SA, Central Plaza Hotel Public Co. Ltd., Hyatt Hotels Corp., InterContinental Hotels Group, La Siesta Premium Hang Be, Marriott International Inc., Minor International PCL, Muong Thanh Hospitality, SALA DANANG BEACH HOTEL, and Vinpearl Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

