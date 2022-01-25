TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel McCoy, the locally focused art hotel concept that opened to rave reviews in Arizona, is pleased to welcome Carrie Confair as their first-ever Vice President of Operations. Confair brings over 20 years of hospitality experience and will be responsible for the operational performance of Hotel McCoy Tucson, Hotel Mccoy Pullman, and forthcoming properties in the works.

Hotel McCoy Names New Vice President of Operations

Confair will oversee day-to-day operations for each property, working closely with General Managers, Lynette Lopez (Tucson, AZ) and Dawn Evans (Pullman, WA). She will provide supportive leadership to onsite teams and strengthen the structure of the standout company. Additionally, Confair joins Nicole Dahl, Vice President of Creative and Content, on Hotel McCoy's executive team, and will lead development of new properties and execute strategic plans to drive growth.

Dahl remarks, "Carrie is a leader through and through, and her knowledge of the hospitality industry is phenomenal. She gets the vision, she knows art, she understands the commitment to local, and she cares about people. With Carrie at the helm, you can expect from Hotel McCoy some major growth, a dynamic people-first culture, and an incredibly special guest experience."

Confair adds, "I'm thrilled and honored to be a part of Hotel McCoy. Operations serves as the core of my entire career and of every business. I look forward to sharing what I know and to learning from this incredibly talented team as we continue to provide travel for all and take Hotel McCoy into the future."

Most recently, Confair was with Arrive Hotels as Opening Manager of multiple locations and General Manager in Austin. Previously she was Project Manager and General Manager of El Vado Boutique Motel and Monterey Boutique Motels in Albuquerque, New México. Prior to those roles, Confair worked for Sheraton as Director of Operations and served in the United States Airforce, where she led several military hospitality operations.

To learn more about Hotel McCoy, visit www.hotelmccoy.com .

About Hotel McCoy

Hotel Mccoy is a collection of hyperlocal hotels with a mission of Travel For All, a commitment to the idea that travel is an experience and should be open to each and all. Hotel McCoy is designed to be equally welcoming to every person, regardless of identity, travel status, or budget- a holistic hotel experience beyond just a place to sleep. It is more like a microcosm, a place to connect with one's self, the community, and the magic of travel.

With locations in Washington and Arizona, Hotel McCoy has plans to connect with art-forward communities across the U.S.

