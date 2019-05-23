Hotel Plus - HDE 2019 Concluded Successfully with Excellent Feedback

Held together with a retail show, cleaning show and franchise show under the flag of Hotel Plus, HDE was praised by exhibitors for providing diversified media promotion opportunities and maintaining the quality of buyers. Welcoming a record number of over 3,000 exhibitors, Hotel Plus 2019 attracted 147,166 trade professionals from 131 countries and regions, with an increase of 8.5% in visitors over the last show in 2018.

"The show provided many new supplier options, bringing our resorts innovative ideas and potential partners," says Siyu Pu from Engineering Department of Club Med, "We had a deep conversation with industrial experts onsite regarding to industrial development, especially the consumption concepts and trends of resort guests in China market."

According to the post-show survey did by the organizer, 74% of exhibitors gave a positive feedback on the overall satisfaction. "We have got the contacts of hundreds of potential clients during the exhibition and we are very satisfied with the quantity and quality of buyers," says Wenjun Zou, Director of Strategic Engineering, Mati Ceramics.

The ever-popular event program, Mockup Room Show, demonstrated hotels' brand concept and looking for partners interested in investment. Newly established sino-foreign joint venture, Shimao Star Hotel Group, was selected as Most Popular Mockup Room among over 20 participants this year by trade visitors and juries from organizing committee.

"We are old friends of Hotel Plus but this was our first time to attend the show after cooperating with Starwood Capital. This year we launched a new hotel brand Ethos and received a lot enquires and high attention. This was also a good opportunity for us to connect with trade visitors and promote cooperation in a deep-going way," says Li Wen, Marketing and Brand Planning Director of Shimao Star Hotel Group.

Another key highlight of HDE was China International Building and Interior Design Forum. The forum is a stage for designers to communicate the latest market trends and design ideas in hospitality and commercial space industry. Italian architect Roberto Baciocchi shared his experience on luxury retail projects across the world with delegates. Other speakers included directors and founders of multinational design firms CallisonRTKL, HOK, Gensler, Chapman Taylor, RSAA GmbH, PIA Interior, PLAT ASIA, PANORAMA Hong Kong, AK+ Archipedia, and Studio MVW. Over 800 delegates attended the design forum and took an active part in a Q&A session.

Design Week Shanghai, Charm of Light exhibition area, Awards Ceremony and Gala Dinner, Hotel Uniform Show and many other exciting activities took place in the 3-day event, providing an overview of hotels and commercial space industry in China.

