Hotel Plus - HDE 2020 Expands into Commercial Design

The show organizer IM Sinoexpo (former UBM Sinoexpo) has signed strategic cooperation with China Commerce Association for General Merchandise (CCAGM) last month. CCAGM is China's most influential organization in production and circulation of general merchandise with nearly 1,000 group members, covering production, retail, wholesale and other service providers in general merchandise. It is believed that the complementary strengths for the both two parties will be seen by integrating mutual resources.

The Chairperson of CCAGM Ms. Fan Jun commented, "We hope that the cooperation with IM Sinoexpo will open up new possibilities of industrial development. Hotel Plus, with its professionalism, diversity and innovation, will provide comprehensive solution for various commercial spaces, including shopping malls, department stores, hotels and office buildings."

"Since CCAGM is on board as our supporters along with CTHA, CALI and CACC, the buyer resource of Hotel Plus such as shopping centres will be expanded, opening a new period of accelerated development for the show," said Wang Mingliang, founder and board director of IM Sinoexpo.

Hotel Plus - HDE 2020 will continuously gather hoteliers, real estate developers, designers and suppliers at home and abroad to build a comprehensive sourcing and communication platform for the hotels and commercial space. Besides traditional highlight events including Design Week Shanghai, Hotel Plus Mockup Room Show, Global Real Estate Architect Festival, Golden Palace Awards and Gala Dinner, a new theme forum focusing on the emerging commercial design industry will be launched.

Shanghai International Shopping Mall Development Forum

Facing the huge challenge of e-commerce, operators are considering how to innovate the customer service scenario and improve the customer shopping experience. With the aim of being the largest meeting of the shopping mall market in China, the forum presents a good opportunity to connect across the entire value chain of shopping mall development and management such as marketing positioning and segmentation, interior design, smart technology and multi-functional business formats. Shopping mall operators, commercial interior designers, building material suppliers and customer service providers at home and abroad will gather under one roof sharing their success stories and discussing about new solutions for shaping China's commercial complex in digital era.

For more information, visit: www.hdeexpo.com

About Hotel Plus – HDE

Shanghai International Hospitality Design & Supplies Expo, or Hotel Plus – HDE, is a one-stop sourcing platform for hotels, restaurants, clubs, retail shops, shopping malls and other commercial properties. It is derived from Expo Build China and integrated with the Phase II of Hotelex which has more than 20 years history. Exhibit ranges from building & decoration, engineering & design, interior design, lighting & intelligence, smart hotel, fitness & leisure, hotel furnishing, hotel supplies, hotel investment & franchise. The next edition will be held from 27-29 April, 2020 at SNIEC.

About IM Sinoexpo

Sinoexpo Informa Markets (Former UBM Sinoexpo) is a professional organization by managing trade shows, events, online B2B platforms, which is a joint venture between Shanghai Sinoexpo International Exhibition Ltd and Informa PLC - a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world. Countless Trade opportunities have been created to cater for more than 900,000 worldwide business buyers from our 60+ international exhibitions, the total exhibition area of which covered 1,350,000 sqm in 2018.

SOURCE IM Sinoexpo

