Hotel Plus - HDE 2020 Presents Ceramic Trends for the Commercial Real Estate Market

According to Winshang, China's professional media focusing on commercial property, there were nearly 6,420 medium-large scale commercial projects operating in China by the end of 2018. After setting the record high, another 982 projects are planned for opening or have opened in 2019, and the total building area is expected to reach 86.22 million sqm. Due to huge domestic consumption needs, the increasing number of commercial projects in the construction pipeline is the major contributor to the continued growth of China tiles market.

Winning a high reputation in the industry after years of continuous efforts, Hotel Plus - HDE serves as the sourcing platform of construction and operation for hotels, restaurants, clubs, retail shops and shopping malls. It brings together the most dynamic and creative tile manufacturers who are seeking business opportunities in hospitality and commercial channel under one roof, to showcases a variety of finishes, sizes, colors, shapes and patterns at Exhibition Hall E1 for designers, contractors and purchasers from around the world.

Here are 4 main ceramic trends in Hotel Plus – HDE 2020.

Extra-large format tiles

Tiles continue to be larger and larger. With big format tiles on floors and walls, there are less joints, which results in clean and smooth surfaces. Litex, the newly-launched brand by Romantic, Kasor and Tongyi, will bring big format tiles perfect for hotel bathrooms, lobbies, shops and beyond with a contemporary and minimalist style.

Super small format tiles

While large format tiles are a popular choice for large scale construction operations, super small ones are also the new trend in interiors. By choosing small format tiles, interior designers can realize many creative design ideas and add depth that makes a space feel more compact. Belite, Yuechangying and MDC will present various kinds of small format tiles that can meet the different design needs.

Neutral tiles

Neutral tile is versatile by nature and mainly black, white and grey in color, making it easier to match with different decor styles. Trending in walls and floors, neutral tiles stand out and leave the impression of a chic as well as comfortable atmosphere. Qualicer, Overland and Damia are among the representative exhibitors that will showcase complementary neutrals in tiles.

Terrazzo tiles

Terrazzo excels as a composite flooring material that has been used for centuries across the globe. Terrazzo tile is manufactured to introduce a dynamic and retro sense to interior decor with its vibrant grains, which feature both a fascinating speckled appearance and extremely durable construction. Huabao Stone, Xinfeida, Battlo, GUI·YI and Moma will demonstrate a premium quality collection of terrazzo tiles at their booths.

Pre-register for a free visitor badge to Hotel Plus – HDE 2020 on www.hdeexpo.com/en-us.

About Hotel Plus – HDE

Shanghai International Hospitality Design & Supplies Expo (HDE), as the most important part of Hotel Plus, is a one-stop sourcing platform for hotels, restaurants, clubs, retail shops, shopping malls and other commercial properties. It is derived from Expo Build China and integrated with Hotelex. Exhibit ranges from building & decoration, engineering & design, interior design, lighting & intelligence, smart hotel, fitness & leisure, hotel furnishing, hotel supplies, hotel investment & franchise. The next edition will be held from 27-29 April 2020 at Shanghai New International Expo Centre.

SOURCE Sinoexpo Informa Markets