Hotel Vanities International Announces Launch of New Brand and Corporate Name Change to Vanities International

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel Vanities International, founded over 20 years ago as a leader in providing kitchen and bath materials for the hospitality industry will now become Vanities International. The new name reflects the company's broader focus and expansion into other markets such as multi-family, student housing, and senior living.

"We are growing rapidly and experiencing a huge demand for our products from student housing, multifamily, and senior living developers, as well as GC's and architects, that we wanted to incorporate that wider reach in our name. While we're still very much focused on hospitality and the hotel clients who helped the company grow over the last 20 years, there is so much demand in the market for our products since we are a one stop shop from sourcing through installation. People rely on us because they know that we have great pricing, excellent service and reliable installation," said principal John Olinger, a private equity executive of the hospitality industry.

Vanities International's other principal, Ben Jones, CPA/CFA®/MBA, is a global businessman who has worked in more than 25 countries over the course of his 28-year career. "While the tariff war over the last year has created a lot of chaos in our industry, we've spoken with dozens of manufacturing partners, both domestic and international to create the right combination of quality products, optimal sourcing lead time, and specified materials. It's really strengthened us as a company and solidified our belief that we can be one trusted source for vanity bases, vanity tops, shower surrounds and more."

Vanities International has completed over a 1000 projects over the years with the major hotel brands and has solidified an impeccable reputation. Now owners/developers in other industries are calling on VI to provide quotes for their apartment or student housing projects. Local & international clients alike love dealing with one single point of contact from spec to installation.

"We can truly be a one stop solution for them!" - Ben Jones, President

Vanities International also recently hired 30-year hospitality veteran Richard Moore, formerly with American Hotel Register and many others, as its VP Sales and is expecting to hire upwards of 10 additional team members over the next year to accommodate future growth!

