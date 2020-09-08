hotelAVE Appoints Chris Hague As Chief Operating Officer

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel Asset Value Enhancement (hotelAVE), the premier hotel asset management company, today announced the appointment of Chris Hague as Chief Operating Officer. Chris will play a critical role in overseeing operations, furthering the company's commitment to exceeding client and partner expectations. The announcement was made by Michelle Russo, Chief Executive Officer.

"We are honored to welcome Chris to the hotelAVE team, and we are beyond excited to have the privilege of working alongside him," said Russo. "During this pivotal time in the industry, it is imperative that we have a strong team of executives leading the company, and Chris is a proven leader to both complement our existing team and fulfill this critical role. Chris's deep knowledge and experience, coupled with his tenacity and passion, make him an invaluable addition to hotelAVE as the company enters the next chapter of growth and innovation."

Chris joins hotelAVE with an impressive 20-year pedigree in asset management and a proven track record of handling more than $10 billion of hotel investments, encompassing some of the most prestigious brands in the world. Prior to joining hotelAVE, Chris served as the Senior Vice President of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, the US' largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels. As Senior Vice President, Chris oversaw a team dedicated to portfolio-wide strategies and initiatives for the 60+ hotel, multi-billion-dollar REIT. Chris joined Pebblebrook through a public merger with LaSalle Hotel Properties, where he served as the Vice President of Asset Management for five years. In addition to the extensive oversight of multiple portfolios across LaSalle's key markets, Chris developed and implemented new models that increased the company's efficiency and enhanced its operations. Prior to his work with publicly traded REITs, Chris worked at a third-party asset management firm overseeing an extremely diverse portfolio of hotel assets. Complimenting his extensive professional experience, Chris holds the title of Past President of the New England Chapter of the Hospitality Financial & Technology Professionals (HFTP) and currently serves as a member of both the Hospitality Asset Managers Association (HAMA) and Westin Advisory Board.

"I am honored to join hotelAVE as they continue to serve as a preeminent leader in the industry," said Hague. "I look forward to applying my years of expertise to this new role and supporting the company's strategies. I am both confident and eager to embark upon this new journey with such a renowned and respected company."

About hotelAVE

Hotel Asset Value Enhancement (hotelAVE) is the leading independent hospitality real estate investment manager providing asset management and advisory services to owners, investors and lenders of hospitality assets. The organization has provided services on over 1,000 hotels; its current asset management portfolio comprises over $5.5 billion, 22,000 rooms, and over 30 different hotel operators. In addition, hotelAVE advises on an additional $10 billion of hotel real estate annually, including acquisition due diligence, underwriting, development, financing, manager selection, franchise agreements, repositioning, renovation, dispositions, and lender services. Founded by one of Lodging Magazine's 2015 Leading Influential Women, Michelle Russo, hotelAVE features a 48-member management team consisting of former hotel owners, operators and hospitality professional advisors, who provide a unique and hands-on operating experience of superior value and above-market return for hotel owners.

Our operational efficiency division, Post Script, leverages extensive data, its proprietary database of thousands of "time to complete" datapoints of various tasks and its hotel operations experts to implement best of class operating structures with operators. For more information on hotelAVE, please visit. hotelAVE supports clients in the Americas, including LATAM from its headquarters in Providence, R.I. and its regional offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Miami.

