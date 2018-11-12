Hoteles City Express Announces the Opening of Hotel City Express Junior Sullivan, Reaching 144 Hotels in Operation

MEXICO CITY, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoteles City Express, S.A.B. de C.V. ("The Company") (BMV: HCITY), announced the opening of City Express Junior Sullivan, reaching 144 hotels in operation, and more than 16,200 available rooms in 69 cities and 30 states in México, as well as Colombia, Costa Rica, and Chile.

City Express Junior Sullivan has 96 available rooms and and is 100% Company-owned. This new property will serve travelers with activities related to business and commerce that operate on the downtown area of Mexico City with several demand generators mainly related to commercial activities and services as well as tourist attractions.

About Hoteles City Express:

Hoteles City Express is considered the leading and fastest-growing limited-service hotel chain in Mexico in terms of number of hotels, number of rooms, geographic presence, market share and revenues. Founded in 2002, Hoteles City Express specializes in offering high-quality, comfortable and safe lodging at affordable prices via a limited-service hotel chain geared mainly towards domestic business travelers. With 144 hotels in operation located throughout Mexico, Costa Rica, Colombia and Chile, Hoteles City Express operates five distinct brands: City Express, City Express Plus, City Express Suites, City Express Junior and City Centro to serve different segments of its target market. In June 2013, Hoteles City Express completed its IPO and began trading on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCITY"; furthermore, on October 8, 2014, Hoteles City Express completed a follow on with the aim of accelerating its growth in new hotels in coming years.

For further information, please visit our website: https://cityexpress.com/en/investors/

SOURCE Hoteles City Express, S.A.B. de C.V.

