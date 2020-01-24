Hotels Market Insights & Projections; 2017-2019 & 2020-2027

DUBLIN, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hotels Market - Global Industry Analysis, Value, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study offers valuable information about the global hotels market to illustrate how the market would grow during the forecast period of 2019-2027. It presents a wealth of information on key market dynamics, including the drivers, market trends, and challenges, as well as the structure of the global hotels market.



Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain as well as supply chain analysis, and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) are elucidated in the study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret the quantitative growth aspects of the global hotels market for the forecast period.



An extensive analysis on the business strategies of leading market players is also featured in The study on the global hotels market. This can help readers understand the principal factors to foresee growth in the global hotels market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on the qualitative and quantitative growth avenues for the hotels market, which is expected to guide market players in making apt decisions in the future.



Key Questions Answered

What are the key factors influencing the global hotels market in each region?

What will be the CAGR of the global hotels market between 2019 and 2027?

What is the future scope and changing trends in technologies in the global hotels market?

Which factors will impede the growth of the global hotels market during the forecast period?

Which are the leading companies in the global hotels market?

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Market Definitions and Overview

1.2. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions and Acronyms



3. Research Methodology



4. Executive Summary



5. Market Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.2.1. Drivers

5.2.2. Restraints

5.2.3. Opportunities

5.3. Key Trend Analysis

5.3.1. Demand Side

5.3.2. Supply Side

5.4. Key Market Indicators

5.5. Industry SWOT Analysis

5.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.7. Value Chain Analysis

5.8. Macroeconomic Indicators

5.9. Global Hotels Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2027

5.9.1. Market Value Projection (US$ Mn)



6. Global Hotels Market Analysis and Forecast, by Hotel Type

6.1. Definitions and Overview

6.2. Global Hotels Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Hotel Type, 2017-2027

6.2.1. Business/Commercial Hotels

6.2.2. Boutique Hotels

6.2.3. Resort Hotels

6.2.4. Casino Hotels

6.2.5. Transit Hotels

6.2.6. Bed & Breakfast Hotels

6.2.7. Others

6.3. Global Incremental Opportunity, by Hotel Type



7. Global Hotels Market Analysis and Forecast, by Price Level

7.1. Definitions and Overview

7.2. Global Hotels Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Price Level, 2017-2027

7.2.1. Luxury

7.2.2. Upscale

7.2.3. Midscale

7.2.4. Economy

7.3. Global Incremental Opportunity, by Price Level



8. Global Hotels Market Analysis and Forecast, by Room Capacity

8.1. Definitions and Overview

8.2. Global Hotels Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Room Capacity, 2017-2027

8.2.1. Small Hotels

8.2.2. Medium Hotels

8.2.3. Large Hotels

8.2.4. Mega Hotels

8.3. Global Incremental Opportunity, by Room Capacity



9. Global Hotels Market Analysis and Forecast, by Business Model

9.1. Definitions and Overview

9.2. Hotels Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Business Model, 2017-2027

9.2.1. Independent

9.2.2. Chain

9.3. Global Incremental Opportunity, by Business Model



10. Global Hotels Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

10.1. Global Hotels Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2017-2027

10.1.1. North America

10.1.2. Europe

10.1.3. Asia-Pacific

10.1.4. Middle East & Africa

10.1.5. South America

10.2. Global Incremental Opportunity, by Region



11. North America Hotels Market Analysis and Forecast



12. U.S. Hotels Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Canada Hotels Market Analysis and Forecast



14. Europe Hotels Market Analysis and Forecast



15. Germany Hotels Market Analysis and Forecast



16. France Hotels Market Analysis and Forecast



17. U.K. Hotels Market Analysis and Forecast



18. Italy Hotels Market Analysis and Forecast



19. Asia-Pacific Hotels Market Analysis and Forecast



20. China Hotels Market Analysis and Forecast



21. Japan Hotels Market Analysis and Forecast



22. India Hotels Market Analysis and Forecast



23. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Hotels Market Analysis and Forecast



24. GCC Hotels Market Analysis and Forecast



25. South Africa Hotels Market Analysis and Forecast



26. South America Hotels Market Analysis and Forecast



27. Brazil Hotels Market Analysis and Forecast



28. Competition Landscape

28.1. Competition Matrix

28.2. Company Profiles (Details - Basic Overview, Financials, Key Brands, Strategy/Recent Developments)

28.2.1. Accor S.A.

28.2.1.1. Basic Overview

28.2.1.2. Financials

28.2.1.3. Key Brands

28.2.1.4. Strategy/Recent Developments

28.2.2. Marriott International Inc.

28.2.3. Hyatt Hotels Corporation

28.2.4. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.

28.2.5. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

28.2.6. Best Western International Inc

28.2.7. Choice Hotels International Inc.

28.2.8. Wyndham Destinations Inc.

28.2.9. Radisson Hospitality A.B

28.2.10. Indian Hotels Company Limited



29. Key Takeaways



